The 2021-22 high school wrestling season concluded with the state wrestling tournament Saturday at State Fairgrounds Arena.
Among them, six Transcript-area athletes came away with medals, including a pair of second-place finishes.
Here’s a look at the top placers from the state wrestling tournament:
Norman North
Norman North’s Devin Jansing, who was the Class 6A West regional champion, followed up a first round pin with a 1-0 decision over Sulphur’s Daityn Webb to make it to the championship match of the 114-pound division. The junior faced Edmond North’s Bella Williams, and the pair remained tied late into the first round.
Williams broke the stalemate with a takedown in the final minute, and Jansing ended up trailing 4-0 going into the second period. Williams extended the lead to 7-0 before ending the match with a pin with 1:37 left in the second period.
“She had a really good tournament,” DeAngelis said about Jansing’s second-place finish at state. “… I thought we had a very tough weight. Losing in the state finals isn’t what we wanted, but it was still a very good year.”
Jansing also finished second in the tournament as a freshman and third last season as a sophomore.
Noble
Shelby Shoemate knocked off Tuttle’s Rayleigh Fisher by fall earlier in the day to make it into the 136-pound championship match against Vian’s Taya Hunt. Shoemate was pinned with 11 seconds remaining in the first period to finish the tournament in second.
Shoemate, who wrestled at Norman North last season, entered last year’s state tournament as a wrestle-in contender and made it into the first round before being eliminated.
“She did outstanding,” Noble coach Keith Combs said. “She has come so far and to come here to the finals … She’s another one that’ll have a really good chance [at] winning it because all she’s gonna do is get better and better.”
Shoemate’s finish gave the Bears two top-three finishes at the event, including a third-place finish by Kurrstin Howell.
After falling in the first round, Howell reeled off three-straight wins to down Miami’s Damiyah Smith with a 10-4 decision in the third-place match of the 120-pound division. Her 3-1 record at the event included two wins by decision and a pin over Watonga’s Shawn Johnson.
“We’re getting there, we’re building the program and I’m feeling really good about where we’re headed,” Combs said.
Norman High
Senior Addyson Lindsey was able to shake off a loss in the state semifinals with back-to-back pins on her way to securing a third-place finish in the 235-pound bracket.
Lindsey was pinned in 5:54 to Broken Arrow’s Ki’Eisha Cathey, who then went on to pin Union’s Azrael Smith for the state championship. Lindsey pinned Warner’s Tori French in 5:02 and proceeded to pin Will Rogers’ Tanika Anderson in 5:52 in the third-place match.
On the boys side of the bracket, Cason Deyalsingh was a match away from the third-place match before falling in the consolation semi-finals to Boston Powell of Yukon by major decision.
Little Axe
The Indians were represented by two medalists on the girls’ side of the bracket and one on the boys.
In the 138-pound division, Elizabeth Mullendore had two pins and won a 5-2 decision over Chanelle Brown of Elgin to secure third place. Ainsley Jennings (132) had two pins in the consolation bracket to advance to the third-place match, where she fell to Jay’s Ciara Franco-Shrum.
In the boys bracket, Lane Gourley came away with a pin and won a 3-2 decision in the first two rounds of the consolation bracket before falling in the third-place match to Blackwell’s Kolby Looper.