Norman High wrestler Lolise White brings an opposing wrestler to the ground Tuesday at Noble High School.

 Jesse Crittenden / The Transcript

Oklahoma’s high school girls’ wrestling regional concluded on Tuesday, finalizing the state-tournament brackets for next weekend.

Here’s a look at who’s placed at the 6A west regional and who’s headed to state:

Norman High

Addyson Lindsey punched her ticket to state the old fashioned way at the 6A west regionals

The 235-pounder solidified her spot in the championship match on Monday before winning her weight class Tuesday, placing first overall with a win over Del City’s Sorrell Hurd by a 12-3 major decision.

Lolise White became a state qualifier by finishing fourth in the 120-pound division. Corin Lowe also finished fourth in the 132-pound division.

Lauren Walls had a tough match for fifth-place in the 126-pound division but she was defeated by Santa Fe South’s Valeria Jimenez in a narrow 6-5 decision, finishing sixth.

Evee Camarena made it to the fifth-place match in the 152-pound division before she was defeated by Little Axe’s Amelia Earhart in a 4-0 decision.

The Tigers placed fourth overall with 92 team points.

Norman North

Devin Jansing made the first-place match in the 114-pound division after winning three straight matches.

But she fell to Edmond North’s Bella Williams in the championship match, finishing second overall.

The T-Wolves placed 29th overall with 23 points.

Noble

Shelby Shoemate had no problems clinching the championship in the 138-pound division, defeating Little Axe’s Elizabeth Mullendore via fall in the first-place match.

Kurrstin Howell placed second in the 120-pound division, narrowly falling to Guthrie’s Khaleah Kirk.

Alize Bird won her third-place match in the 235-pound division with a win over Newcastle’s Andrea Estrada via an 11-4 decision.

Victoria Payne placed fourth in the 126-pound division.

Christin Vinson placed fifth in the 100-pound division with a win over Westmoore’s Katelyn Widener via fall.

The Bears finished second overall with a team score of 124.

Little Axe

Mullendore led the way for Little Axe, finishing second in the 138-pound division.

Ainsley Jennings finished third in the 132-pound division, narrowly defeating Norman’s Lowe.

Little Axe got a trio of fifth place finishes from Earhart (152), Emily McDaniel (165) and Melany Amador (185).

Little Axe finished fifth overall with 89 team points.

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

