Oklahoma’s high school girls’ wrestling regional concluded on Tuesday, finalizing the state-tournament brackets for next weekend.
Here’s a look at who’s placed at the 6A west regional and who’s headed to state:
Norman High
Addyson Lindsey punched her ticket to state the old fashioned way at the 6A west regionals
The 235-pounder solidified her spot in the championship match on Monday before winning her weight class Tuesday, placing first overall with a win over Del City’s Sorrell Hurd by a 12-3 major decision.
Lolise White became a state qualifier by finishing fourth in the 120-pound division. Corin Lowe also finished fourth in the 132-pound division.
Lauren Walls had a tough match for fifth-place in the 126-pound division but she was defeated by Santa Fe South’s Valeria Jimenez in a narrow 6-5 decision, finishing sixth.
Evee Camarena made it to the fifth-place match in the 152-pound division before she was defeated by Little Axe’s Amelia Earhart in a 4-0 decision.
The Tigers placed fourth overall with 92 team points.
Norman North
Devin Jansing made the first-place match in the 114-pound division after winning three straight matches.
But she fell to Edmond North’s Bella Williams in the championship match, finishing second overall.
The T-Wolves placed 29th overall with 23 points.
Noble
Shelby Shoemate had no problems clinching the championship in the 138-pound division, defeating Little Axe’s Elizabeth Mullendore via fall in the first-place match.
Kurrstin Howell placed second in the 120-pound division, narrowly falling to Guthrie’s Khaleah Kirk.
Alize Bird won her third-place match in the 235-pound division with a win over Newcastle’s Andrea Estrada via an 11-4 decision.
Victoria Payne placed fourth in the 126-pound division.
Christin Vinson placed fifth in the 100-pound division with a win over Westmoore’s Katelyn Widener via fall.
The Bears finished second overall with a team score of 124.
Little Axe
Mullendore led the way for Little Axe, finishing second in the 138-pound division.
Ainsley Jennings finished third in the 132-pound division, narrowly defeating Norman’s Lowe.
Little Axe got a trio of fifth place finishes from Earhart (152), Emily McDaniel (165) and Melany Amador (185).
Little Axe finished fifth overall with 89 team points.