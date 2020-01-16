Pins came with ease for Norman North and Noble. Aside from two of the 11 bouts wrestled at North’s gym Thursday night, every winner won by fall.
The Timberwolves capitalized on more of their opportunities, as well as a short-handed Bears lineup, to win 53-30 — the program’s first win since Dec. 3 at Putnam City.
North coach Jimmy Filippo wasn’t shocked by the dual’s result, given his team’s strengths.
“Where we better, they didn’t match up well with us” Filippo said. “And the same with us, we didn’t match up really well with them at a couple of weights and they took advantage of it.”
North immediately went up 6-0 with Noble’s forfeit of the 106-pound match. Bear junior Jason Blakemore put his team level with North, however, with a third-period fall against Hunter Weike in the 113-pound match.
North’s 120-pounder Jacob Zimmer responded with a pin of his own against Bradley Howell. Hayden Brown then took the 126-pound match for North with a first-period technical fall over.
“I thought Hayden Brown wrestled really well,” Filippo said. “He came out aggressive and took it to his guy.”
Brown earned a two-point takedown before racking up six near falls to top Jacob Brumbelow, 15-0.
The Bears showed some life with CJ Vinson, who wrestled up from 138 pounds to 145. The Noble wrestler pinned Ryan Howery in the first period to cut it into North’s lead.
Damon O’Neill’s third-period pin against Bryson Crawley put the T-Wolves back on track and another Noble forfeit at 160 pounds gave them a 41-12 advantage.
As the dual progressed, Noble found its groove.
Kyce Carter, wrestling at 170 pounds, pinned North’s Payton Cagle in the first period.
Noble’s 220-pounder Isaac Gifford and heavyweight Trenton Hickok earned falls to close the gap. Gifford’s coming nine seconds into the third period and Hickock’s 22 seconds into the first.
“We gotta quit getting pinned,” Filippo said. “Sometimes that’s an attitude. You just gotta will yourself to not get pinned and we’re getting pinned way too much.”
Filippo was impressed, though, with Austin Long, who faced Devry King in the 182-pound bout.
Long notched North’s penultimate victory in the third period after earning three takedowns and an escape in the first two periods.
North’s Lucas Parsons also had a solid showing at 195 pounds with his pin against Chris Meyer.
North will compete at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament this weekend, while Noble is at Carl Albert’s tournament.
