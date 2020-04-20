Oklahoma will officially crown its first group of girls state wrestling champions next year.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association unanimously approved the addition of a female division for the 2021 OSSAA state wrestling championships during a board meeting Monday.
The decision follows the OSSAA holding its first girls exhibition tournament at its 2020 state wrestling championships in February.
"It was a great success, the girls division," said Todd Goolsby, OSSAA assistant director, during the meeting. "And it didn't slow the process in any way, shape or form. It ran accordingly just by the addition of two mats. I think it all went well."
Female wrestlers at the latest state tournament in Oklahoma City were awarded medals and stood on their own podium side-by-side with the male wrestlers.
Norman North freshman Devin Jansing and Norman High sophomore Autumn Moore were among the first all-female group to be recognized, finishing second and fourth, respectively, in their weight classes.
If they return to the podium next year at State Fair Arena, they'll make more history as they contend for the OSSAA's inaugural group of girls state wrestling champions.
