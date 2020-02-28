Boys basketball: Hot-shooting Edmond Memorial ends Norman High's season

EDMOND — In Norman High’s 72-49 loss to Edmond Memorial on Friday, senior forward Ben Emmert turned around after one of his teammates told him he’s getting subbed out.
There was just over two minutes left in the game, and Emmert nodded. With time winding down in elimination game at the Class 6A regional at Edmond Memorial, he realized his final game as a Tiger was behind him.
With his head down, he high-fived head coach Rodney Dindy and took a seat.
“It just hurt,” said Emmert, who scored 12 points on 4-7 shooting from the field. “It just didn’t feel right.”
Emmert joined varsity as a sophomore, a season that was cut short due to getting mono. In his junior year, Emmert had a breakout season.
In his final nine games as a Tiger, the team won seven of them, and he was able to score in the double-digits in his final high school game.
“I feel like I’ve left my mark on Norman High,” Emmert said.
He and the Tigers were stung by Edmond Memorial's shooting clinic. Norman High found itself in trouble throughout the entire game.
By the time there was 5:21 left in the first quarter, Edmond Memorial was already up 11-3 after its star scorer, Sean Pedulla, tallied seven points on 3-of-4 shooting. NHS was down 21-9 at the top of the second quarter.
Pedulla erupted before intermission. The point guard made four 3-pointers without missing — his last one beating the halftime buzzer to put Memorial up 43-21. He finished the game with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
At the half, Edmond Memorial was 16 of 22 from the field while the Tigers were 7 of 24. They finished the night 17 of 42 and Edmond Memorial never slowed down, draining 27 of its 46 attempts.
Edmond Memorial's rowdy student section roared the entire game.
“They shot the best I’ve ever seen a team shoot,” Emmert said. “Nothing you can really do with that.”
The Tigers were led by Trente Scales, who tallied 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting. He went 3 of 6 in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points when the game was all but decided.
NHS' Jaden Berry scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
For Edmond Memorial, three players combined for 43 points on 16-of-24 shooting.
Norman High finished the month of February 5-2, its only two losses coming to Memorial and Norman North.
The month’s success brought postseason momentum for the Tigers. Although the final result was a humble one, Dindy says the late-season heroics were a testament to the team.
“We got better as the season went on and we didn’t fold our tent when things weren’t going our way," Dindy said. "That’s a real good sign of good character that you have in the locker room.
“They didn’t want to go out this way, but to win seven of the last nine games is impressive. ... Give Memorial credit. They shot the lights out of the ball.”
