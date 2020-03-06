Boys basketball: No. 5 Community Christian recovers with first-round area tourney win over No. 12 Hennessey

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nothing about this round of the playoffs is familiar to Jack Cole or his teammates. They have never been here.
But they knew a little about what the halftime locker room at Western Heights on Thursday was like. Five days earlier, they sat through an intermission with the same lead, 11 points, that they had ultimately surrendered in a regional final loss.
This year’s CCS team is the first in school history to reach the area round, where one consolation bracket loss ends the season.
“It’s tougher now,” Cole said, the lesson sinking in. “We just have to be mentally focused every game.”
The fifth-ranked Royals turned that into a learning experience, extending their halftime lead against No. 12 Hennessey and pulling away for a 48-33 victory in a 3A area consolation quarterfinal at Western Heights.
Cole scored a team-high 16 points as CCS stayed on course to seize the program’s first-ever state tournament berth this year. A home loss to Perry last week cluttered its path.
“We’re kind of doing something that's new to CCS,” coach Tim Price said. “Hopefully we can stay alive another day. I think we learned from [last week].”
CCS jumped ahead 21-9 early in the second quarter against Hennessey and was only threatened once from there, when the Eagles got within 33-26 early in the third. The Royals (22-4) responded with a 9-0 run that separated them for good.
CCS boasted a taller, longer and more tested team than Hennessey (20-7), forcing the Eagles to counter with an arsenal of 3-pointers: 11 attempts in the first quarter and 30 for the game.
A handful of those went down early.
Hennessey guard Juan Dominguez, who finished with a game-high 17 points, made three from long range in the first half and five total.
CCS’ lead was just 14-9 after one quarter, but a 6-0 run capped by Cade Bond’s 3-pointer gave the Royals a 21-9 lead under the five-minute mark in the second quarter, forcing a Hennessey timeout.
“It was tough because their whole team was pretty much all guards, and all of them can hit 3s,” Cole said. “We just had to get out and contain all them.”
Cole scored 11 of his points in the first half and CCS went into the break with a 31-20 lead. He scored five points in a 7-2 run out of halftime that helped extend the lead to double digits again.
CCS had difficulty against Hennessey’s zone defense at times, but solved it with Cole’s outside shooting — he made four 3s — and the passing inside between big men Josh Martin and Liam Canty, who combined for 16 points.
Jackson Bush scored four of his six points by breaking under the zone for layups. CCS led 44-29 after he slipped under the basket for an easy two early in the fourth quarter.
Bond finished with nine points for the Royals, who play the Prague/Riverside winner at 3 p.m. Friday at Western Heights.
Price believes his team’s nerves have subsided now.
“They're excited about it,” he said. “They're fired up to do something that's never been done [here]. We still got two more tough ones.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantarnscript.com
