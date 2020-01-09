Boys basketball: Norman North pushes past Deer Creek to reach Bishop McGuinness Classic semifinals 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Caelin Hearne lunged for a steal successfully, then fell off his feet.
But as he skidded against the hardwood court Hearne extended an arm and slapped the ball to a Norman North teammate, who dished it off for an easy transition basket.
Norman North had turned a four-point lead into nine with an effort play that Hearne, a junior, wouldn’t have made a year ago as a member of the Timberwolves’ junior varsity team.
His development continued as he scored 14 points, just behind leader Jaylon White who finished with 15, to push North into the semifinals of the Bishop McGuinness Classic with a 57-46 victory over Deer Creek.
Hearne’s grit was key in a late-third quarter stretch that broke open a tight game. He recorded a steal and back-to-back baskets as North ran its lead to 13 points.
Early in the fourth quarter, the lead was almost 20.
“We need more of [that],” North coach Kellen McCoy said of Hearne’s play. “It needs to spread throughout our program. He’s playing his hardest, he cares about it, he’s invested in the program, invested in winning games. That’s what our guys need to see and that’s what we need to be successful.”
With the graduation of Shemar Smith, a longtime talent inside for the Timberwolves, there was a void where a tough-nosed, athletic forward could make a difference.
It didn’t click immediately: Not until earlier this week in a loss to Edmond North did the 6-foot-4 Hearne figure out how to really embrace that role.
“I was overthinking it all season, just trying not to make mistakes,” Hearne said. “Today I wasn’t worried about messing up. If something goes bad I have to sit down anyways, but if I overthink it and don’t do what I’m supposed to, I’m going to have to sit down.”
That’s what McCoy had been preaching since the preseason.
“He was saying do what you always do,” Hearne said. “Play hard, play energetic, try to rebound, play defense and everything else will come.”
Duncan Parham scored eight points and Jacob Youh added seven for North, which will face fourth-ranked and unbeaten Midwest City in Friday’s semifinals.
Hearne and White’s rebounding effort gave way to North’s transition offense, which was key in building a 44-28 lead early in the fourth quarter. White corralled a rebound and pitched ahead to Aiden Walker for an easy layup to give the T-Wolves (6-3) a 16-point lead.
North led just 25-24 at halftime but allowed Deer Creek (4-4) just one lead the entire game, which came in the opening minutes.
Yohn slid into the lane and scooped a layup off the glass for an early 10-7 lead in the first quarter. Hearne muscled in a layup on the next trip down to make it 12-7, forcing a Deer Creek timeout.
By the third quarter, North just had to manage its lead after separating itself. The win kept the T-Wovles from the consolation bracket, which would have set up a Crosstown Clash showdown against rival Norman High.
“First half we were kind of slow,” McCoy said. “We wanted to turn the tempo up in the second half and get stops and get in transition to get past their halfcourt defense. We did that. We were able to attack the basket more in the second half.
“It started with stops and rebounds. Really did a great job rebounding the ball. Caelin Hearne and Jaylon White it seemed like they got every rebound on the boards for us, which started our transition offense.”
Hearne’s floor-burn hustle play was a snapshot of that.
“Those plays build your energy up so you can do other things,” Hearne said. “They give you confidence so you can go make another play.”
