CCS' Tim Price named The Transcript's Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

Community Christian faced Class 3A’s top-ranked Millwood in its final game last season with a packed Western Heights gymnasium behind it.
CCS advanced as far as it ever has in the 3A playoffs, needing just one more win to make the state tournament. And the buzz around coach Tim Price’s program had been alive for months.
"Our fans support was just unbelievable," CCS athletic director Mat McIntosh said. "Our school really is its own little community inside of Norman and Moore, and all that area. And one of the things that we found in our playoff run and we've seen it in other sports ... everybody got on board and really just was a part of everything that we did throughout our playoff run."
In just his second season as CCS’ head coach, Price had the Royals as 3A’s sixth-ranked team at the end of the regular season and entered the playoffs with a 20-3 record.
Price, who is The Transcript’s Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, guided the Royals to an exhilarating area-round elimination game against Millwood. And while CCS lost, the program’s momentum has never been stronger.
“When you know that you have a good team, your expectations are high and the state tournament is your goal, it still hurts and it still part of me feels like we fell short of what we were trying to do as a team,” Price said.
“So, that part was disappointing but I'm extremely proud of what our guys did and what we were able to accomplish as a team. ... Sometimes it takes some disappointments before you actually reach the point where you want to be and unfortunately, we ended up one game short.”
The good news for Price is CCS will return plenty of its core from its 2019-20 group.
The Royals lose senior big man Liam Canty but the likes of Josh Martin, Jack Cole, Cade Bond and Bai Jobe will be back next season.
And aside from Martin and Cole, a major obstacle for Price was breaking in a relatively young roster.
CCS still managed to go 11-1 to start its season before falling in back-to-back regular-season games to Millwood and Crossings Christian. The Royals regained their groove after those losses, rattling off an 11-game win streak before losing to Perry in regionals.
Price’s Royals fought their way back to come within a game of the state tournament. He believes that setback should be all the motivation his rising program needs as it tries to go even further next year.
“They were hurt, they were very disappointed that we fell short one game of the state tournament,” Price said. “And so I think a lot of it's going to be with them as far as them working on their own and even when next year starts.
"They're going to remember how close we got and I think they're gonna always have that on the mind that when the playoffs of next season roll around."
