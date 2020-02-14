Clash boys basketball: Hearne's 18 just enough to push T-Wolves past Tigers

The Norman High boys pulled off two different moments a packed house of Crosstown Clash spectators may never have seen.
At the free-throw line in the fourth-quarter, trying to convert a natural three-point play, Tiger post Grant Goodson’s free throw hit the back of the rim before bouncing high enough toward the ceiling to scratch the backboard’s edge on its way down and through the hoop.
When’s that happen?
Then, with 4.98 seconds remaining, Ben Emmert double-pumped home a 3-pointer from right corner.
When’s that happen?
Still, for all of those improbabilities, the Clash boys game, even on the Tigers’ home court, was once again a Timberwolves’ affair.
NHS actually led by a point after the third quarter and the game was tied almost halfway through the fourth. But when it was over, North was on top 50-48.
The Tigers’ last gasp was a 35-foot jumper off the right hand of Jaden Bray, a pretty good look given the possession began under NHS’ basket with 3.1 seconds remaining.
Bray front-rimmed it and a fantastically exciting game ended.
Barring a meeting in the playoffs, so ends another hardwood season of Crosstown Clashes.
Also, so ends the Tigers' (9-11) five-game winning streak, while the the T-Wolves (17-4) pushed theirs to 11 straight.
North’s Caelin Hearne led all scorers with 18 points and his seven rebounds were one short of of the game-high total brought down down by teammate Duncan Parham.
Half of his total came in the first quarter, when North established an 18-11 edge and five of the rest came after the two teams were deadlocked 43-43.
Hearne, a 6-foot-4 junior, knocked down one 3, but did most of his work down low, where the ball just seemed to find him, be it off the offensive glass or via a teammate’s pass.
“He’s grown up a lot this year,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “He picked it up when we needed a boost offensively. He was great.”
While Hearne impressed, he was impressed himself by the Tigers, who fell 62-52 at North in the season’s first Clash on Dec. 13.
“They’re all helping each other,” he said. “It was way different then when we played them the first time.”
Bray led the Tigers with 14 points and five rebounds. Emmert, Trentez Scales and Jonah Paden each finished with seven.
The Tigers were also the victims of some bad luck. With 3:59 remaining, an inadvertent whistle blew loud enough for some of North’s defenders to stop defending, yet quietly enough for NHS to keep playing, resulting in a bucket from Bray that would have tied it 45-45, but was eventually waived off.
Then, in the final minute, trailing 47-45, Emmert was hit with an iffy traveling call, ruled to have dragged his pivot foot before putting the ball in the basket.
Jaylon White added 11 points for the T-Wolves. Parham finished with eight.
NHS played well, but couldn’t reverse the trajectory of the rivalry, nor halt a string of North wins that began on Jan. 10, with a victory over Choctaw on the final day of the McGuinness Classic.
