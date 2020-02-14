Clash girls basketball: Kelbie Washington leads Tigers' blitz past T-Wolves

In the opening tilt of Friday’s Crosstown Clash, there were two opportunities for drama.
One, Norman High junior point guard Kelbie Washington needed four points to reach 1,000 over her prep career. Could she get there and how long might it take?
Two, having taken down No. 1 Deer Creek only last week, could the Norman North girls take down another No. 1, because the NHS girls inherited the Antlers’ old spot.
So much for drama.
Playing on her home court, Washington scored the Tigers’ first four points and finished with 27. And, though the Timberwolves didn’t quite get lapped, managing to remain within 11 points as the third quarter’s closing moments, nor did they challenge the defending state champs, falling 63-40.
Washington played as though on a mission, leading the Tigers from her point guard position and hunting 3-point opportunities, hitting 6 in 7 attempts. In fact, all of her baskets were “threes” as each of her 2s came with North fouls and a single free-throw, each of which she hit.
In all, she made 8 of 10 shots and 5 of 6 free throws, though she wasn’t ready to proclaim herself the leader of her talent-rich team.
“I think we all played amazing,” Washington said. “It wasn’t about me scoring, but about my team. I think my team got me that.”
Her team is awfully good.
Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell was in the gym. He’s already offered scholarships to Tiger sophomore Myka Perry and junior Chante Embry. According to NHS coach Michael Neal, he’s still watching Washington.
It’s not like the talent ends there, either, for NHS (19-1).
Still, for all of it, the Tigers coach is just fine with proclaiming his squad’s leader.
“I think it’s clear,” Neal said. “It’s Kelbie … When something goes a little bit south, she takes responsibility.”
Not much went south Friday.
North’s Shamica Smith scored the game’s first basket and it was the T-Wolves’ only lead.
It felt like a competitive game early and late in the first quarter, the Tigers lead was a slim 11-7.
Yet, that was before Embry closed the quarter with a basket, Washington opened the second quarter with her third 3, Embry scored again and Washington scored the first of her natural three-point plays.
In a flash, what had been a four-point game was suddenly a 21-7 North advantage.
Embry finished with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds.
No North player managed more than seven points, the total of both Jessika Evans and Fatima Black.
The T-Wolves (14-7) might have put 8 or 10 more points on the board if they’d only hit their layups, yet it was unlikely to have changed the game. Had it been a turntable, North was playing at 33 speed, while the the Tigers were playing at 45 or 78.
“We know each other so well. We’re a family,” Washington said. “So we know when someone’s going to do this or someone’s going to do that. I think that’s what made us faster.”
That, or maybe it was the point guard. Friday, Washington made the Tigers go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.