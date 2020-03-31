Column: Looking back on the best preps moments of the 2019-20 school year

Scattered through an area with close to 300,000 residents, Cleveland County’s best stories never fail to reveal themselves.
I’ve worked the prep beat at The Transcript for a little over a year now, and each season is as interesting as the next.
Lately, I’ve spent a considerable amount of time scrolling through my phone’s camera roll, reflecting on some of the memories within the photos and videos I’ve taken from the myriad events I’ve covered.
I’ve seen a lot of great moments within a short time. Ones that make you realize why this job rarely feels like a job and ones that spotlight the true character of the communities we follow.
I’ve typed this next sentence a lot over the last few weeks, or at least a version of it, but we’ll never truly know what stories we missed from the canceled state basketball tournaments and spring sports that were called off before they truly got going.
While I look forward to sports returning as soon as they can, here are some of the best things I saw over the 2019-20 school year before the sports world went dark.
Randle’s return
Crosstown Clash’s 2019 football game was unforgettable.
A gritty Norman North team flexed its defense against a high-powered Norman High offense. The Tigers ultimately won behind quarterback Cade Horton’s late touchdown. But the best moment came before the opening kickoff.
Kevin Randle spent most of his summer before his senior year at NHS in an intensive care unit after suffering an unknown illness. Randle struggled to walk and was put on a ventilator at times.
Randle fought through the health battle and accompanied his fellow seniors at midfield for Clash’s coin toss. He was assisted onto the field via a golf cart driven by an NHS staffer.
After the Tigers won, Randle’s teammates said he was their inspiration. He continued to be a key figure on NHS’ sideline the rest of the season as he recovered from the illness.
‘How ‘bout them Noble Bears?’
The buzz around Noble football grew week by week.
The Bears came out nowhere to capture the District 5A-I championship and made the state quarterfinals, where they fell to Bishop Kelley.
It was still an incredible run for the Bears, who captivated a community for months.
I wasn’t personally there, but Noble’s 72-62 win over El Reno still seems something more out of the NBC show “Friday Night Lights.”
I definitely felt like I was on a television set when I sat down with quarterback Austin Fisher, his father Shayne and brother Colin at Noble eatery Kendall’s for an interview and one of Shayne’s teammates Brad Bettes stopped by our table to rave about this year’s team.
“How ‘bout them Noble Bears?” he said.
Indeed. How ‘bout them Bears?
They were a great group to follow.
Cardiac T-Wolves
Choctaw might not ever agree to play Norman North’s boys basketball team after the 2019-20 season.
The Yellowjackets lost to the T-Wolves in gut-wrenching fashion.
North's first win over Choctaw came Jan. 11 in the McGuinness third-place game. The game was tied at 59 and North had the ball with 4.9 seconds. The T-Wolves advanced the ball the length of the court to junior Aiden Walker, who knocked down a three-point shot to lift North to victory.
The second came in the Shawnee Invitational on Jan. 25 for the tournament’s championship.
North trailed by three with a second left. Gavin Frakes launched a pass down the floor to Jaylon White, who made the buzzer-beating, game-tying shot with just enough time to force overtime.
The T-Wolves and Yellowjackets played two overtimes and North ultimately prevailed again.
Blazing a trail
Oklahoma’s state wrestling tournament was as big as ever this year.
One of the last sporting events I saw marked the first time the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association included girls wrestling at its state tournament.
Freshman Devin Jansing represented North in the 100-pound division, where she wrestled for a state title.
Jansing lost her bout but if 2020 was any indication, she should be back next season at Jim Norick Arena, side by side with the state’s best wrestlers.
Star-studded
The Norman High girls, last year’s 6A state basketball champions, and Moore squared off in a regular-season battle at NHS gym.
The Tigers won 61-58 despite a 42-point effort from Moore’s Aaliyah Moore.
Kelbie Washington's 19 points and Chantae Embry's 16 pushed NHS ahead in the Feb. 11 tilt.
Both teams qualified for the state tournament and may have faced each other again in the state semifinals. Although, a rematch between the two teams would’ve been better suited for 6A’s state championship game.
