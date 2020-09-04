Boyce McIntosh danced in the pocket, looking to tack on a few more points to Community Christian’s first-half lead as the second-quarter clock expired.
Extending plays was a focus of the Community Christian quarterback’s summer training, he said after the game. And it certainly paid off for the junior as he scrambled to the sideline, shifted back to the middle of the field and found senior Ashton Weber in the back of the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown that gave CCS a 23-0 lead entering the locker room.
Pretty good for a second-year starting quarterback.
Even more impressive for one that just started playing the position a year ago.
“I didn't even know how to read defenses [last year],” said McIntosh, who threw for 220 yards on 21-of-33 passes in a 44-7 win over Bridge Creek on Friday.
“This year, I can read defenses and call my plays now, so it's really good.”
No joke.
McIntosh offered poise in the pocket, delivering four passing touchdowns, as well as rushing for two more scores.
The Royals, now 2-0 after a Zero Week victory over Crossings Christian on Aug. 28, needed most of the first quarter to settle into their Week 1 matchup with Class 3A’s Bridge Creek. But once McIntosh found his rhythm, there was not much the visiting Bobcats could do at Royal Field.
McIntosh put CCS on the board first with a five-yard run on a play-action keeper late in the first quarter. He then found Charlie Peterson for his first touchdown throw of the evening — a 6-yard goal-line fade to the back left corner of the end zone — with just over three minutes remaining in the second period.
CCS went into halftime with a three-touchdown lead after McIntosh raced the Royals downfield on a last-minute drive and found Weber for the crafty eight-yard score to end the first half.
CCS sustained its success through the air early in the third quarter with a 71-yard connection between McIntosh and Weber for another six points. The CCS quarterback also found Colby Dysinger for a 15-yard score not long before scoring his second rushing touchdown near the end of the third quarter.
The Royals’ rushing attack was a major reason why they were able to open the season with a win last week. Finding a groove in the air, however, is a priority for the Class 2A program.
“It's a big emphasis,” Community Christian head coach Mat McIntosh said. “Reed [Holland] really bailed us out last week with the run game, but we were really disappointed with our passing game last week. And so it was a big emphasis for our receivers on routes, for Boyce making good choices and decisions. So, we're gonna throw first. That's going to be what we do.”
CCS’ high-powered look, as well as a strong defensive effort that resulted in a shutout for nearly three quarters of the game, made up for what the Royals head football coach thought his team lacked in size compared to Bridge Creek.
“We didn't win the eyeball test in warmups,” Mat McIntosh said. “Our guys came out ready. We knew they had lots of size upfront. We knew we'd have to play well, so our guys were focused for that.”
Focused they were, and an undefeated record through two weeks is the Royals’ reward.
Next, CCS hits the road for a Sept. 11 meeting with OKC Patriots.
