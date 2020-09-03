Nothing but green grass stood in front of Reed Holland as he raced to the end zone.
The Community Christian senior running back took an inside handoff and, thanks to the Royals' offensive line, ran virtually untouched 34 yards for six points during the Royals’ season opener against Crossings Christian last Friday.
Holland and his teammates were quick to celebrate after he crossed the goal line. It marked the program’s first touchdown of their 2020 season. But more importantly for Holland, it was an encouraging return to football after missing all of his junior year with a shoulder injury.
"It was crazy, man,” Holland said. “I don't know, just the excitement and just everybody on the field with me. Obviously, I have to congratulate the [offensive] line as well, because I can't do it without them. But just all of us together in the end zone, that feeling was just great. It was good to be back."
Holland scored on a 58-yard touchdown later in the night, helping CCS beat Crossings Christian 35-20. The Royals will take a 1-0 record into tonight’s game against Bridge Creek, scheduled for 7 p.m. at CCS.
Holland might have been a surprise to Crossings Christian's defense, which let up 262 total rushing yards to CCS last Friday. The senior shouldn’t be a shock to any defense, however, the rest of the season.
CCS managed to make the Class 2A playoffs without Holland’s services a year ago, which wasn’t easy on the running back.
“It was very miserable,” he said. “I wanted to be on the field so bad.”
Holland was cleared medically to return late in CCS’ 2019 campaign, but he didn't think it was the best option for his health.
So, he opted to continue his recovery and prepare to return at full strength for his senior season.
Between his two touchdowns that led to CCS’ season-opening win, the decision seems to be paying off.
“It was really good to be back on the field again after that year off,” Holland said. “It was just better than I remember.”
Holland’s return didn’t come without some pregame jitters.
His nerves kicked in during the team’s pregame meal and as they walked out to the field prior to kickoff.
Those feelings quickly subsided as he sparked CCS’ 15-point victory.
“It meant a lot for us, especially against [Crossings Christian],” Holland said, “To win our first game was really good. We really needed it, and I think it's good momentum for the rest of the season.”
