Community Christian volleyball: Royals in position to win it all beginning Friday

Community Christian volleyball coach Melody Steelman goes back to the Royals’ second match of the season, at Tuttle.
“We shouldn’t have lost it,” she said. “I could give you every reason why, but we lost in a fifth set and that one hurt.”
It hurt so much it’s hardly happened again, and only twice to Class 3A competition, the competition the Royals must defeat beginning at noon Friday, when they take on Summit Christian in the first round of the state tournament at Blanchard High School.
“That changed the momentum,” said Steelman of that Aug. 14 night. “I think that helped us find our drive, that we’re not going to let that happen again.”
They haven’t much.
The Royals are taking a 26-8 record, as well as a No. 1 ranking from the Class 3A coaches, into the state tourney.
Of those eight losses, Tuttle aside, five have come to two programs: Mount St. Mary, the No. 1 team in Class 5A, three times, and Christian Heritage, the No. 5 team in Class 4A, which has spent time as high as No. 2, twice.
The only other two programs to get CCS’ number this season have been Heritage Hall and Oklahoma Christian, the Nos. 2 and 4 teams in Class 3A, both in the state tournament, too, and both teams the Royals’ have knocked off since
CCS has a championship history, winning the Class 3A crown in 2015 and 2016, state titles it followed up by making a run to the Class 4A semifinals in 2017.
It was the season after that one Steelman arrived. She was told she might be rebuilding for a couple of seasons, but there was talent in the pipeline.
She was told right.
Her squad features no seniors and just two juniors. Of her six starters and libero, who comes off the bench, four are freshmen.
Given all that, Steelman may have a dynasty on her hands, yet having a shot at one of those will require winning a single championship first.
“It was, like, at our very first practices, getting to see our freshmen come up and our new people,” said sophomore hitter Ashlyn Williams about the time she thought the team might be championship material. “Just seeing our team come together.”
One of those “new people” isn’t a freshman, nor a CCS lifer, but Sydney Burks, a junior libero, who spent time at both Norman High and Norman North before joining the Royals.
She believes what sets CCS apart is the chemistry, a thought she convincingly gets across.
“Some of my favorite people on our team, that I’m really like super good friends with, are the freshmen … they’re the sweetest people,” she said. “I usually don’t really get along with younger people, but I get along with pretty much everybody … We love the game so much.”
Steelman runs a two-setter scheme, one that’s produced 406 assists from freshman Stella Gordon and 298 from sophomore Caroline Bell.
Landry Braziel, another freshman, leads the Royals with 317 kills, just short of 10 per match.
Williams has racked up 67 service aces and Victoria Gray, also a freshman, leads the team with 277 digs.
Channing Apel, the Royals’ junior middle blocker, calls the freshmen a “secret weapon” because they play a game beyond their years, a game the opposition has struggled to recognize.
“A lot of teams have looked at us and underestimated us because of how young we are and how we have a lot of freshmen starting,” she said. “So they come in thinking that we’re going to be an easy win for them and then we prove to them that we’re not.”
That may not work beginning Friday. The Royals are the top seed in the draw.
Steelman has a whole list of things she wants her team to get right beginning Friday, but if one of those things is atop it, it’s maintaining defensive focus.
“I have no doubt we’ll put the ball away, but it’s the defense,” she said. “If we will get into the right mindset defensively, I don’t think there’s a question we’ll win."
Class 3A state volleyball tournament
Blanchard High School
Friday
1: North Rock Creek vs. Oklahoma Christian, 10 a.m.
2: CCS vs. Summit Christian, noon
3: Metro Christian vs. Heritage Hall, 2 p.m.
4: Oklahoma Bible vs. Oklahoma Union, 4 p.m.
Saturday
5: 1 and 2 winners, 9 a.m.
6: 3 and 4 winners, 11:30 a.m.
7: 5 and 6 winners, 3:30 p.m.
