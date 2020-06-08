The first day of summer workouts is generally a little hectic, Rocky Martin said. That’s why the Norman High football coach was pleasantly surprised Monday.
When voluntary summer workouts began, signaling a return of normalcy since the coronavirus pandemic began, there were obvious changes — staggered workouts, smaller groups, social distancing, protective masks.
Even so: “For the first day, I thought it went pretty well with all the guidelines in place,” Martin said. “We were excited to get out there. We missed seeing them.
“It’s one thing seeing them on a computer. To see them in person was really good.”
It was an obvious positive for coaches and athletes, even though much is still different. Locker rooms are not accessible under district guidelines, and athletes aren’t allowed to work out indoors until June 15.
Both programs reminded players to check temperatures at home, and they were asked not to report if a reading of 100.4 or higher was registered. Teams also conducted their own temperature checks as mandated by Norman Public Schools.
Martin and Norman North football coach Justin Jones each pointed to the advantage of working in smaller groups. Outdoor groups, under the Norman Public Schools guidelines, cannot exceed 20 people in the first phase.
NHS split groups between Harve Collins Stadium and the practice field. North used its football practice field, plus the softball and baseball infields.
It had Jones examining the benefits of individualized training. The team used one field for plyometrics, one for agility and another for speed.
Overall, he said it was a good first day.
“There wasn’t kickback from families or players. Everybody understood why we were taking precautions we were taking,” Jones said. “That made it easy. Three months into this, everybody understands the ‘why’ behind what we’re doing.”
NPS’ guidelines are expected to remain the district standard. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will not present new guidelines for member schools at its board meeting Tuesday, after the board voted against a previous plan last month.
Schools were left to create individual plans for their district and resume as early as June 1.
The in-person reunion of athletes and coaches was a welcome change from the past three months, when many were isolated indoors.
“It was great,” said NHS cross-country coach Scott Monnard, who began his team’s annual voluntary summer program. “We’ve had a few virtual team meetings and things like that, but to interact 1-on-1 and see what they’ve been doing the past few months was good.”
Condition assessments were especially important on the first day. Athletes who have worked out on their own since mid-March, when the pandemic shut down sports, arrived in different shape.
Monnard, who also had athletes check temperatures before the mandated checks by the school, said his sport wasn’t as affected as others might have been during the layoff.
Individual running workouts weren’t impeded by the pandemic, as NHS saw “record numbers” of kids training in that time, according to an app Monnard uses as a monitor.
No scores were kept and no champions were crowned. But with one day completed in high school sports' attempt to return from the coronavirus outbreak, the teams were able to see each other and train, which was uplifting.
“I think the kids were as excited, probably more so, than I was,” Monnard said. “I haven’t seen any of them pretty much since spring break in-person. So it was something.”
