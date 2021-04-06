Hunter Jones pitched all seven innings for Norman North on Tuesday, but even when he got into a jam late in the game against Norman High, he was unfazed on the mound.
With runners on first and second and a one-run lead to maintain, Jones kicked up his left leg and delivered a final pitch across home plate.
Called strike three. Game over.
The moment was the culmination of a great pitching performance from Jones and sealed North’s 3-2 win over NHS. For all the emotion of the Crosstown Clash, Jones’ own feelings could be summed up in one word.
“Enjoyment,” Jones said.
He was happy to get the win in the rivalry game and happy to have thrown all seven innings, especially after he got into some trouble in the final frame.
“I was really happy they left me in,” Jones said. “I knew I could finish it out. … I just needed to figure it out, and I had it.”
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jones got two quick outs before NHS (4-15) started to rally. The Tigers were down 3-0 when Reed Schuchman hit a single, and Harrison Smith got on with a walk. Then, Dax Noles hit a double deep to left-center to bring home two runs. But Jones didn’t allow another run across the plate.
“He trains for those moments,” Norman North coach Brian Aylor said. “There’s no one else we wanted to put out there that could handle the pressure other than him. He’s been through it all his entire career. … We knew that he could handle this environment better than anybody.”
Jones helped his cause in the top of the seventh. After NHS pitcher Daniel Hayes walked in a run for the Timberwolves with the bases loaded, Jones hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in another insurance run for North, a run that it would end up needing.
After a comfortable 8-3 win on Monday for North, Tuesday’s tilt was more of a defensive battle. Neither team plated a runner until the fifth inning when Will Bradley brought in Ethan Dulin on a sacrifice fly to center.
The Timberwolves took that momentum into the bottom of the inning, and got three quick outs on just five total pitches from Jones.
While NHS didn’t score until it was down to its final out, the Tigers came close a couple of times, but North’s defense held strong, including Timberwolves’ center fielder Bradley throwing out Ryan Huntley at home to end the fourth inning.
“Today I think we played really solid defense,” Jones said. “Got me out of a few jams, too.”
But it was Jones’ pitching that led the way for North (12-4). The senior threw a complete game. He gave up eight hits and walked three while striking out nine Tigers.
“Hunter pitched outstanding,” Aylor said. “To have him out there as a senior — that’s every outing he has is outstanding. We really had to lean on him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.