Jaylon White was all over the court for Norman North on Friday night.
He flew up and down grabbing steals, forcing turnovers and making it up the court to be open for baskets in transition.
The defensive pressure the No. 4 North boys put on Norman High created scoring opportunities that ended in a lopsided 67-37 win for the Timberwolves.
In the third quarter, White’s steals led to fast-breaks, which led to points for both he and his teammates. In the third quarter, the Timberwolves (15-4) quickly took a 10-point lead over the Tigers (2-17) to a 20-point led and didn’t look back. White scored 10 points alone in the third quarter, and finished with a game-high 16 points without playing the last quarter.
“He did a good job making plays for other guys and finishing, as well,” North coach Kellen McCoy said of White. “But also our point guards did a good job putting him in position to be successful.”
North’s success in the third quarter allowed it to put its reserves in late and keep them in the whole fourth quarter.
“They did a good job of coming out with energy and trying to continue what our first group was doing defensively,” McCoy said. “They did a really good job of it. Proud of them.”
Gavin Frakes put an exclamation point on the night for North driving home a wide-open dunk on a fast break to put North up by 30 points with more than four minutes left to play. The slam was met with an burst of cheers from the Timberwolves’ fans at the NHS gym.
Daniel Worthing also had a good game off the bench, scoring 13 points and taking over the role of transition scorer after White checked out.
NHS struggled to find its rhythm in the game between North’s disruptive defense and shots not falling on offense. Connor Goodson was the only Tiger to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
The Tigers’ offensive struggles were compounded by their inability to hold on to the ball or get many shots up. What started as a competitive game in the first quarter quickly fell apart. NHS was held to less than 10 points in the second and fourth quarters.
NHS will look to improve its offense against No. 1 Edmond Memorial next Friday. North plays Yukon at home on Tuesday.
