Crosstown Clash basketball: Norman High girls run away with second win over Norman North

Norman High celebrated its senior night Friday, which was fitting for a game seniors shined for both NHS and Norman North.
Kelbie Washington, who is headed to OU next year, shot lights out for NHS. The senior opened the second half throwing up shots from as deep as she wanted and didn’t miss. She hit her first three 3-pointers of the half, all from well beyond the arc.
Washington finished with a game-high 27 points, accounting for almost all of the margin of victory in the top-ranked Tigers’ 83-55 win over the No. 12 T-Wolves in the second Crosstown Clash game of the season.
“She made some shots [Friday], and obviously her defensive presence is something that we need,” NHS coach Michael Neal said of Washington. “Her energy, all those things. It’s what she’s built to do because she’s Kelbie Washington.”
Washington and fellow senior Chantae Embry led a defense that didn’t give North (8-9) room to breathe all night. The Tigers (13-0) kept their pressure up the entire game, but made it look easy for a team that hasn’t played in two and a half weeks. The defense easily turned into transition offense, as NHS scored a season-high 83 points to sweep the season series.
“We know what they can do when it comes to defensive pressure and keeping the ball in front,” Neal said of the Tigers’ defense. “And that’s all we ask.”
Embry led the Tigers on the glass, grabbing eight rebounds to go along with 12 points and two assists.
North was fighting an uphill battle the whole game, but didn’t back down. The Timberwolves continued to drive to the basket and fight for steals and rebounds.
Kennedy Cummings led in that effort. The North senior scored a team-high 22 points, while recording two rebounds and three assists. Cummings worked through traffic all night, driving through NHS defenders to take the ball coast-to-coast.
Cummings was helped by North senior Fatima Black, who scored 12 points to help the squad tie their season single-game best 55 points.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday, with NHS traveling to Stillwater, and North playing Yukon at home.