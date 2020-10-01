Baserunning.
You can't find it in a boxscore. You’ve got to be there to see it, or maybe be the one doing it to know when it makes a difference.
Nobody wants to suffer a clean single that leaves a teammate unmoved from second base. Or a double down the left-field line that fails to plate a runner from second base. Or, of all things, a single off the center-field wall that leaves the belter of it trapped at first because the runner in front, misjudging it, wound up trapped at second.
All these afflictions hit Norman High in the top of the Tigers’ four-run fourth inning at Norman North’s softball complex Thursday night, making a big inning not quite as big as it might have been.
Be it a case of irony, karma or just old-fashioned hustle, it was North’s Kaitlin Webb’s determination to steal 60 feet on the base paths that propelled the Timberwolves to their 8-7 victory.
“I was thinking I have to get there,” Webb said. “I have to make up for the third.”
It was in that inning she tried coming home on the back end of an infield out, making the frame’s final out at the plate.
Yet, in the sixth, it was just a hard hit ball to left field that had single written all over it until Webb never considered slowing at first.
The throw beat her, but she beat the tag, moved to third base on a passed ball and took home on Trinity Hanska’s infield chopper.
It was a wild Crosstown Clash.
The two teams combined for 15 runs on 22 hits, seven for extra bases and one four-bagger, belonging to NHS’ Kaylee Lyon, who picked up two of her four RBIs with a line shot that bounced off the top, over and well beyond the left-center field wall.
On the final night of the regular season for both teams, North made it four victories since the campaign began over its crosstown rival, moving its season mark to 19-10, thanks to 11 victories the last 13 times it’s taken the field.
NHS fell to 14-15 after entering the winner of two straight.
The Class 6A regional round waits for both teams, the T-Wolves at Yukon and the Tigers at Deer Creek.
North coach Trey Palacol exited the contest gushing over senior pitcher Grace Teuscher and right fielder Jaelyn Brown.
The former didn’t have her best day, yet still pushed her personal mark over the Tigers to 2-0 this season and got the last out only after Shayne Roberts, down to the Tigers' last strike, doubled off the left-field wall.
“My team’s got me,” is what Teuscher said she was telling herself in the circle.
It made sense.
She’d retired Taylor Blanton for the frame’s second out thanks to Brown’s charging over from right field and making a crazy play on the ball against the fence in foul territory.
One inning earlier, Brown got the final out diving forward to take away a hit — or perhaps a triple or inside-the-park home run had it gotten through — from Raelynn Sandlin.
For NHS, Lyon collected a two-run single to go with her home run. Roberts went 3 for 4 with a double, knocking in one and Hayley Doss, batting leadoff, went 2 for 4 and drove in a run.
Tylie Ligons, batting leadoff for North, led the T-Wolves’ bats, finishing 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
Webb didn’t just come through in the sixth, finishing 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Trinity Hanska went 2 for 4 and knocked in three. Reagan Peters and Tayslee Williams both collected a hit and an RBI.
“We’re good hitters,” Ligons said. “We come out swinging the bat.”
It has the T-Wolves on the brink of 20 wins. Or, maybe, quite a few more.
