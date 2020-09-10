It was the third set, Norman North led Norman High by two sets and five points and the ball was set near the right boundary for Chloe Upthegrove.
She smashed it, a clean kill, all power, ripped by her right arm in full stretch, connected to the rest of her at the height of her flight.
It was North looking like its vision of itself, a vision that did not come easily against the Tigers Thursday night at the NHS Gym.
The fourth-ranked T-Wolves (12-3) prevailed in straight sets, 3-0 — 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 — and still they left feeling like they failed to play their game.
“We came into it a little unfocused and then I think we went out there and I think we were all a little nervous because it’s Norman High,” said Riley Roberts, one of North’s three setters, along with Katie Kolar and Upthegrove. “We can do well. We just need to go out and do it.”
Upthegrove’s third-set smash was a precursor to North best stretch of the match.
NHS answered with a kill from Abby Conaway, but North followed with three straight points: two kills from Teja Johnson and Abby Gray and a solo block from Lari Migliorino, points earned rather than points given.
That span was in contrast to so much of the match, when the Tigers were the source of most points, whether they were winning them or not.
For instance, the night’s two most successful hitters were both Tigers, Bailey Corbett and Emma Henry.
Henry finished with 10 kills and Corbett with seven. Meanwhile, though the T-Wolves claimed three co-kill leaders — Parker Gladhill, Johnson, Kolar — all topped out at four.
The T-Wolves most valuable player may have been Ali Woodrow, who kept points going with 19 digs.
“I think both sides just kind of started out flat,” North coach Stephanie Kane said. “Both sides got hyped when the rallies were really long, but I think the [lower] energy level of the match overall just kind of affected how we played.”
For not loving the way it played, North still coasted to another Crosstown Clash victory over NHS (4-7).
In the first set, the T-Wolves led 9-4, 15-7 and 22-13 before trading points to victory.
The second set brought NHS’ best effort, as the Tigers fell behind 7-4 only to lead 10-9 and tie it up 12-12 before the T-Wolves closed winning 13 of 19 points.
NHS won five straight points in the third set to get within 14-11, before North, sparked by Upthegrove’s right-side kill, took back control.
The Tigers best moments were supplied by Henry and Corbett.
In the first set, they went from 16-8 down to 17-12, getting all four of their points on Henry kills.
Earlier in the same set, two kills from Corbett and an ace from Jasmine Kracke accounted for three straight points that brought the Tigers within 9-7.
“We have the talent,” NHS coach Courtney Traylor said. “We have the hitters.”
Enough to make it fun and competitive. Not enough to avoid North’s sweep.
