Crosstown Clash wrestling: Norman North wins narrowly on a night of pinfalls.

District duals have passed for both Norman High and Norman North, neither gaining a spot at Dual State.
That leaves Class 6A regionals, three and a half weeks away, and the state meet to make something happen.
Well, that and the Crosstown Clash, which played out Tuesday night at the NHS Gym.
“I don’t want to say it’s bigger than most duals, but it is for the kids,” North coach Jimmy Fillipo said. “It’s the Crosstown Clash.”
It’s a shame coaches can’t alternate, picking which weight to wrestle next, because if they had, and if they knew where they had the advantage, North’s 39-36 victory might have gone down to the wire .
Instead, though the Timberwolves ultimately claimed victory by a quite slim margin, they actually secured that victory with four weights remaining.
North’s Austin Long managed to pin NHS’ John Walter in the 170-pound match in 92 seconds, accounting for the last six team points the T-Wolves would accumulate.
Yet, putting North on top 39-18, it put the dual away.
Within the dual, both squads enjoyed shining moments.
The Tigers picked up pins at 106, 138, 182, 220 and heavyweight from, respectively, Tristan Zinn, Cason Deyalsingh, Cade Spencer, Myleik Jackson and Alex Legg.
The T-Wolves picked up pins at 113, 120, 152 and 170 from, respectively, Caden Betz, Hayden Brown, Damon O’Neil and Long. North also received a technical fall from Kaden Hawkins at 132 pounds.
If there were pins of the night from each school, NHS got one from Cason Deyalsingh over Riley Jansing in the 132-bound bout and North got it from Damon O’Neil over Aydin Matanane in the 152-pond bout.
Deyalsingh appeared just fine with Jansing taking the match to him, absorbing the aggression and holding on, not letting Jansing get credit for a takedown.
Then, just 69 seconds into the first period, when at the minute-mark, neither grappler had the advantage, Deyalsingh “spladeled” Jansing, rolling him up for a quick pin.
“I’ve hit it a few times this year,” Deyalsingh said. “It’s hard to get out of that.”
Just a sophomore, Deyalsingh hopes he can hit the move a few more times this season.
“I just feel like I’m getting better all the time,” he said.
Against Matanane, O’Neil was actually taken down in the first period and reversed in the second.
In the third period, O’Neil escaped to even the match 4-4, and very quickly scored a takedown, scored back points and got the pin.
O’Neil thought he might have had an advantage when Matanane went for an “arm spin,” because “he shouldn’t have done it, it was too high risk.”
Whether Matanane was laboring or not, O’Neil got the pin.
“It’s definitely cool. In a close match, you don’t expect to win like that,” he said, snapping his fingers.
So went a night of Clash wrestling.
“I knew this one was going to be close,” said Filippo.
Prep Wrestling
Crosstown Clash
Norman North 39, Norman High 36
106: Tristan Zinn, NHS, pinned Elijah Cagle, 20 seconds
113: Caden Betz, North, pinned Trent Williams, 26 seconds
120: Hayden Brown, North, pinned Jason White, 2:11
126: Jacob Zimmer, North, dec. Chris Andersen 10-4
132: Kaden Hawkins, North, tech. fall Mason Meisner 16-1
138: Cason Deyalsingh, NHS, pinned Riley Jansing, 1:09
145: Ryan Howery, North, dec. John Valair 5-3
152: Damon O’Neil, North, pinned Aydin Matanane, 5:12
160: Dylan Smith, North, maj. dec. Aiden Reynolds 13-0
170: Austin Long, North, pinned John Walter, 1:32
182: Cade Spencer, NHS, pinned Lucas Parsons, 2:21
195: Charles Prince, NHS, win by forfeit
220: Myleik Jackson, NHS, pinned Gavin Hernandez, 5:11
HWT: Alex Legg, NHS, pinned Walker Peck, 1:48
