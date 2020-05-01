Decisions, decisions: Norman High's Cade Horton weighs options entering uncertain summer

Norman High senior Cade Horton isn’t sure what to do with himself right now.
The Tigers’ dual-sport star, signed to play baseball and football with Oklahoma, isn’t sure which season he should be preparing for with the Sooners’ athletic programs on an indefinite hiatus.
So, Horton is currently splitting his training between the two.
“I've been throwing footballs around and I've been playing baseball, catching and hitting, stuff like that just because I don't know what's gonna be next,” Horton said. “I've been kind of doing a little bit of both and working out.”
It’s an odd predicament for Horton, who would normally be deep into the high school baseball season at this point and then preparing for football immediately once it ended. Although with Horton’s time at NHS coming to a close, the coming months would have been uncertain, regardless of a global pandemic.
This summer, Horton was expected to report to OU’s Norman campus to begin the next phase of his football career. He’s set to join coach Lincoln Riley’s quarterback room after leading NHS to the Class 6A-I state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year this past season.
But Horton, who threw for 3,084 yards, rushed for 1,149 more and scored 41 total touchdowns as a senior, also has baseball to consider.
MLB.com ranks the right-handed pitcher and shortstop as the draft’s No. 47 prospect. And with the right landing spot, Horton would not rule out forgoing college.
“Everything has to be right in the draft,” Horton said. “When the draft gets here, we'll take care of that but as of right now I plan on going to OU. But if everything works out in the draft for me, then I wouldn't be opposed to going.”
Until then, Horton is trying to remain active by working out from home.
The NHS standout is nearly two months removed from his final high school game, leaving a few unanswered questions of where this season was supposed to lead the Tigers.
Overall, it’s been a strange end to Horton’s high school athletic career.
He was injured the week before his final football game and attempted to gut out the postseason, but his injury didn’t allow him to finish the Tigers’ quarterfinal loss to Owasso. His final baseball season then was cut short, and the Tigers had similar lofty playoff aspirations on the diamond.
“We were looking good,” Horton said. “We were swinging it really well and putting up a lot of runs. Our scrimmage season went really well. We faced a lot of good competition and competed with everyone we played.”
Horton is looking forward to baseball and football on the other side of the pandemic. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound dual-sport athlete maintained a positive tone.
He realizes there’s bigger issues than his sports career and not looking for any sympathy through his unusual situation.
“Everybody's in the same position,” Horton said, “so nobody's feeling sorry. ... There's people out here dying, and so [losing] a baseball season doesn't seem as big a deal as it does other people's health.
“You just got to move forward, look past it and look on the bright side of things.”
