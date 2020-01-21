Girls basketball: Aaliyah Moore helps Moore hold off Norman North 

MOORE — Not many teams have found a way to stop Aaliyah Moore this season.
Norman North didn’t have an answer for her either on Tuesday, but nearly left Douglas H. Frederick Sports Complex with a victory anyway.
Moore scored 28 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks in seventh-ranked Moore High School’s 54-47 victory over No. 9 Norman North.
But the Lions missed four of their last five free throws in the final seconds, including two from Moore, which made for a tense finish.
Moore’s defense wound up being a difference when she blocked North star Jessika Evans with 50 seconds left and forced a five-second call that helped seal the game.
“I definitely pride myself on that a lot,” Moore said. “Me being bigger, I’m not really a post, like a big [center] or [forward]. I have to be able to guard [small forwards]. I definitely take pride in getting my feet quicker, because I want to be able to guard that way in college.”
MHS guard Ashanti Day was also a handful, pouring in 22 points.
Moore, a junior who has more than a dozen major Division I offers, spent the entire night chasing around Evans, a Tulsa signee who finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go with seven rebounds.
North struggled keeping the Lions off the foul line and couldn’t make up the difference. MHS made 23 of 33 attempts and Moore was 14 of 18 by herself.
“That was the difference in the game. You give a team that’s that good that many free throw attempts, it’s too much to overcome,” North coach Rory Hamilton said.
North (9-4) controlled the game early, leading 17-13 after one quarter and 25-21 after Fatima Black canned a 3-pointer with 4:08 to go before intermission. The Timberwolves made seven 3s in the first half.
“If you’d have told me they shot it like that, I wouldn’t have thought we’d have a lead,” Moore coach Brent Hodges said.
The Lions (10-3) used a 9-0 run to take a slim halftime lead. Evans brought North back within 32-31 at the buzzer with a 3-pointer, but the T-Wolves made just two 3-pointers from there and fought an uphill battle.
Moore took over in the third quarter, scoring 12 of her team’s 14 points in the period.
“I thought we contributed to the run by having some empty possessions on the offensive end that led to easy baskets for them,” Hamilton said. “Our first-shot defense was good, but Aaliyah got, I don't know three or four offensive rebounds in a row, either stuck them back in or got fouled … She’s special, you know. She's just hard to keep off the boards.”
MHS never got ahead by more than six points in the second half. North cut the deficit to 46-45 early in the fourth quarter and came within a hair of a lead when Fatima Black’s layup rolled off the rim.
Black finished with 11 points for North and Kennedy Cummings added seven.
Hodges and Hamilton’s friendship goes back years. Hodges joked that there are few secrets between their game plans on the court anymore.
The teams could meet again this weekend in the John Nobles Tournament finals at Moore. North plays Class 3A No. 3 Millwood on Thursday.
“We're heading in the right direction,” Hamilton said. “We played really good against a good Moore team. We were right there within striking distance. I feel like we're playing some good basketball right now.”
