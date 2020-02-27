Girls basketball: Norman High shrugging off ‘favorite’ tag as it kicks off postseason

College recruiters mulled around after the final horn as they have all season after Norman High’s girls basketball games.
If the next-level focus on their players, or the quality wins they have piled up this season haven’t convinced anyone yet, perhaps the No. 1 Tigers made a few more believers at their gym Thursday during a 79-32 rout over Enid to open the Class 6A regional tournament.
Many feel NHS is the state title favorite.
“The funny thing is, we’ve never talked about that. We’ve never used that term — ‘favorite,’” coach Michael Neal said. “I think they understand that we're going to get every team's best shot, regardless. So they kind of play like that.”
NHS had allowed just two points with under four minutes remaining in the first half. The Tigers didn’t allow a field goal until the second quarter’s 2:44 mark, and over that time, they seared a 34-0 run into the hardwood floor.
A year ago, the Tigers had many of the same touted prospects, but as a team they were a 17-6 darkhorse entering regionals before claiming the program’s first state championship since 2005.
Neal’s team deploys the same ball-hawking guards — Myka Perry, Mikayla Parks and Kelbie Washington — who have piled up numerous Division I scholarship offers. But this year it has another blue-chip recruit inside in Chantae Embry.
The talent is in place for another magic postseason. And Thursday’s backbreaking run was evidence the Tigers came to the playoffs prepared.
They totaled eight steals in the first half, at one point scoring transition layups on four out of five trips down the floor. The score was 38-2 with under five minutes left before halftime, when the NHS starters sat down for good.
Enid (6-17) didn’t provide a test as difficult as others will in the next few weeks, starting Saturday as NHS plays Ponca City for the regional title.
“We know we have targets on our backs, and we have to come prepared for every game,” said Parks, who scored all 18 of her points in the first half and added four steals. “We're going to do our best to win that state title again.”
Parks took three of her steals directly the other way for easy layups.
“That's all those guards. Mikayla was a benefit of it today,” Neal said. “I told them at the beginning, we’ve just got to set the tone defensively and not allow them to get shots up. I thought the first group did a really, really good job with that.”
Freshman Aaliyah Henderson scored 14 points and Embry added nine. Kelbie Washington, who’s one of the most experienced rotational players as a junior, finished with six points.
It’s not a veteran team, but it’s more experienced than it’s been the past three years.
“We’re very mature this year,” Washington said. “We hold each other accountable to the highest standard.”
