Girls basketball: Norman North upsets No. 1 Deer Creek 

Kennedy Cummings slammed the ball with a few hard dribbles on the floor. There were no more shots to be taken.
Jessika Evans let out a growl and looked at the scoreboard one more time to make sure her eyes hadn’t deceived her.
They hadn’t.
Evans’ 22 points and seven rebounds helped ninth-ranked Norman North knock off No. 1 Deer Creek 57-46 on Friday at North’s gym, with Cummings adding plenty of key plays on her way to 18 points.
Though the Timberwolves were state runners-up a year ago and have won big games the past four seasons, this group had never beaten a top-ranked team — no team since coach Rory Hamilton took over the program in 2014 had.
“That is fire in our hearts,” Cummings said. “This makes us very, very happy. We’re ready for the playoffs.”
The performance, which could help crosstown rival Norman High ascend to No. 1 next week, suggests North could find itself competing for another state title a month from now.
“We’re rising to our peak,” Evans said. “I don't want this to be our best. I want to keep going.”
Cummings had just seven points at halftime, but was at the heart of many game-changing sequences after that. She finished with four assists and hit two free throws with 42 seconds left that arranged the final score.
North shot 4 of 6 from the field in the fourth quarter and outscored Deer Creek 7-2 in the final minutes, handing the Antlers their third loss this season.
Cummings was instrumental against their three-quarter court pressure, which forced North into four turnovers during the first quarter.
But three 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer from Kayton Kite, helped the T-Wolves maintain take a 17-10 lead.
Deer Creek (16-3) turned North mistakes into transition baskets for much of the second period, pushing the pace and scoring 11 of the quarter’s first 13 points. That included nine in a row at one point.
The Antlers took their first lead, 24-22, with 1:27 left before half, but North battled back to tie it up on Cummings’ driving layup just before the buzzer.
Evans’ shooting helped put North back on top. She missed just one shot from the field in the third quarter and buried a 3-pointer that put the T-Wolves ahead 40-33 at the 2:43 mark.
Cummings scored six of her points in that stretch, dished two assists, drew a charge and hit a running layup at the buzzer that put North up 44-36 going into the final quarter.
“Just her command on both ends, whenever we knew they were going to make a run it seemed like she made a big play or got a big steal, a deflection or a nice assist,” Hamilton said. “So she was just the catalyst on both ends force tonight.”
It was an assist from Cummings to Fatima Black that kicked off North’s 6-0 flurry at the 3:14 mark, which ultimately sewed up the victory.
“I love Kennedy,” Evans said. “She’s a great point guard, she's one of our leaders on our team. She really facilitated today when she wasn't really hitting in the first half and really picked up in the second half with her defense and getting easy buckets.”
Skylar Vann tried taking over for Deer Creek in the fourth, scoring six of her 12 points. Bri Scott led the Antlers with 13 points.
None of that was enough during a game Hamilton hopes his team remembers for a long time — or at least until March.
“I told them in the locker room … There are not many firsts in life,” Hamilton said. “This team was a part of something special here, and this is something 10-15 years from now, when they come back, hopefully, we're able to talk about and remember this night.”
