Norman North’s undefeated record seemed all but lost Tuesday evening.
The Timberwolves trailed Southmoore by five runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning. By the end of it, North junior Will Bradley delivered a walk-off two-run double on a line drive to centerfield that secured North’s 7-6 victory.
“Only one other time have I really kind of been in a scenario like that, to where it just kind of flipped like that in an instant,” North coach Brian Aylor said. “The goal of our hitters was just get it to the next guy, that’s all their thought process was. Get this to the next hitter, get him to the plate and we’ll see what happens, and we’re very fortunate.”
The T-Wolves trailed for most of the contest after allowing Southmoore’s Brady Gaughan to plate Jacob Wiebe on an RBI single in the first.
North’s Hunter Jones’ scored Jarod Fugate with his third-inning sacrifice fly to tie the district contest. Southmoore took what appeared to be a commanding 6-1 lead, however, in the next frame.
Southmoore’s Hunter Nunn hit a two-run double, scoring Bryce Hance and Wiebe, just before Gaughan tripled to add two more RBIs to his day and the SaberCats’ next batter, Chase Yarger, scored Gaughan.
North starter Jack Bucholz allowed Southmoore’s six runs, as well as eight hits, in 3 1/3 innings worked. He also struck out four and walked one.
“Jack Bucholz is our No. 1 [pitcher] and I’d take him against anyone in Oklahoma,” Aylor said. “He just was a little bit off tonight.”
Kylen Divelbiss, Nash Farrell and Brodie Finlay combined for 3 2/3 innings of relief, holding the SaberCats to no runs or hits after their fourth-inning scoring spree.
The T-Wolves’ offense just needed to find a way to climb out of the hole.
Perhaps Yarger, who relieved Southmoore starting pitcher Danny Satterlee, made it easier on North to rally. Bradley, North’s leadoff hitter in the seventh, was hit by a pitch. The SaberCat then walked two consecutive North batters before he was pulled.
Carson Padgett didn’t prove any stronger, hitting Max Cullison with a pitch that scored Bradley. He then threw three consecutive bases-loaded walks to put North within a run.
Padgett finally settled in to strike out Fugate and Ibraheem Ahmed. But he couldn’t prevent Bradley from plating Bucholz and Aidan Bell to prompt the North dugout to quickly empty and celebrate the walk-off victory.
The T-Wolves (8-0, 3-0 District 6A-I) will close their district series with Southmoore (7-4, 2-1) at 4 p.m. today on North’s field.
• Tigers blanked by Antlers: Norman High fell to 0-3 in district play with a 15-0 loss to Deer Creek on Tuesday.
NHS starting pitcher Liam McKinney shut down Deer Creek for the opening three innings. The Antlers plated two in the top of the fourth, however, before exploding for 13 runs in the fifth to force the run-rule win.
McKinney, Hunter Hayes and Tyler Wilkins combined to allow 12 hits and walked five in the Tigers’ loss. McKinney recorded the staff’s lone two strikeouts.
The Tigers were limited to one hit, a leadoff double from Connor Goodson in the bottom of the second.
The Tigers and Antlers will meet again at 5:30 p.m. today in Edmond.
• On deck: Noble will host Little Axe at 7 p.m. Friday in non-district play.
The Bears are coming off a strong performance last weekend at Tuttle’s home tournament, knocking off Oologah-Talala 9-2 and Weatherford 10-1. The Bears lost to host Tuttle 3-2 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.