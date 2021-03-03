You are the owner of this article.
High school baseball: Noble, Community Christian to play at OKC Dodgers' ballpark

Despite no OKC Dodgers season, Bricktown Ballpark will stay busy

A file photo of Oklahoma City's Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

 Oklahoma City Dodgers

The Oklahoma City Dodgers have extended their High School Baseball Series for an 11th season, which will feature a non-district clash between Noble and Community Christian.

The Bears and Royals will grace Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on March 11. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with gates opening an hour prior.

The Dodgers will host nine other high school baseball games from March 6-20.

Last year’s event was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding more excitement to the 2021 series.

“The High School Baseball Series has become a unique tradition, but it takes on an extra special meaning this year,” said Michael Byrnes, OKC Dodgers president and general manager, in a release. “This signals the official return of baseball to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as we continue to progress toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

All games are free to attend but spectators will be required to follow all health and safety guidelines, which can be found at www.okcdodgers.com/safety.

