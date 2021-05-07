NOBLE — Chris Lovell made Noble's final three outs as painless as possible.
The Bears' starting pitcher struck out two consecutive batters on six pitches. His eighth pitch of the inning was sent to right field, but the ball fell into Cooper Nash's glove to solidify the Bears' 11-1 rout of Lawton Ike and trip to next week's Class 5A state tournament.
Lovell was quickly at the bottom of a pile, formed by his teammates, on the mound he never left, pitching all five innings of the run-rule victory.
"My head was getting squished. I couldn't feel anything, I couldn't breathe," Lovell said.
"But it was worth it."
The celebration didn't stop there for the Bears (25-7), who are headed to the state tourney for the first time since 2015.
Noble coach Brad Anglin dodged two Gatorade baths before his determined roster of newly minted regional champions finally connected on the third attempt.
Through it all, the smile on Anglin's face couldn't be moved.
He never got to see his seven seniors finish their Noble careers a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In my opinion," Anglin said, "they were probably the best group I ever had."
Lovell wishes the former Bears could have been along the ride this season.
Though, his efforts on Friday ought to have made them proud.
Lovell threw 65 pitches against Lawton Ike, striking out eight batters, allowing two hits, one run and zero walks.
He was just as good at the plate, going 3 for 3 for two RBIs and two doubles.
"Outstanding performance. He's a kid we knew going into the year was special on the mound," Anglin said. "Between him and Colin Fisher, I feel like we probably got the top-two arms in 5A, and I'm pretty confident they'll give us a good shot in the state tournament."
Speaking of Fisher, he got the ball rolling on Noble's runaway win.
Fisher tripled to center field to score Kasen Anglin and Colin Thomas with his first at-bat. He later scored on an error by the Lawton Ike third baseman and Nash doubled to left field to plate Braden Harper and Lovell.
Noble never took its foot off the gas, scoring another run in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Lawton Ike's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth off of one of its two hits against Lovell, who ended the threat two batters later.
It ultimately was the only score Noble surrendered over its three regional games, beating Southeast 14-0 in the opening round and Ike 10-0 to advance to Friday's finals with a loss to spare.
Had Noble lost, it would still have a chance today to make up for it and get to state.
The Bears didn't need it.
All that's left for them is to try and win the program's first state championship next weekend.
If the opportunity presents itself, Lovell assures they won't need three tries to pull off the Gatorade shower.
