High school baseball: Norman High, Norman North keep seasons alive

Norman High’s season lives to see another day.
The Tigers fell 8-1 to Edmond Santa Fe in their regional opener on Wednesday. As a result, NHS was forced to play again later in the afternoon against Lawton in an elimination game.
NHS senior Jordan Crowder made sure his final season with the program didn’t end on Day 1 of the postseason.
He tripled for just the second time this season in his first at-bat against Lawton, which plated Harrison Smith and gave the Tigers a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first.
Crowder’s RBI triple was all the Tigers needed, winning 1-0 and putting them a win away from a regional championship game berth.
The Tigers mustered just two hits against Lawton — Crowder’s triple and Trace Redwine’s single in the bottom of the fourth.
Redwine was stranded at second, marking one of three runners the Tigers left on against Lawton.
It didn’t matter to NHS senior Daniel Hayes, who started in the Tigers’ elimination game and also ensured his season made it to Day 2 of the regional tournament.
Hayes struck out five, walked five and allowed one hit in 5 1/3 innings. Hunter Hayes closed the victory for NHS, striking out two and not allowing any hits or runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Lawton's Keegah Jenderseck pitched a complete game, struck out seven and walked just one. Lawton couldn't take advantage with seven runners stranded.
Aside from Crowder’s early RBI, NHS’ struggles against Lawton were similar to its efforts against Edmond Santa Fe.
The Tigers produced just two hits against the Wolves in their first-round contest.
The Wolves did most of their damage offensively in the first two innings. The Tigers gave up a two-out, two-run single to Blake Seefeldt before the Wolves posted five runs in the second inning.
NHS’ lone run came in the top of the fifth. The Tigers couldn’t capitalize on the five walks they drew and four players hit by pitch, leaving 10 on base to Santa Fe’s four.
Santa Fe's Devin Mitchell and Drew Qualls combined to strike out nine in the Wolves' victory.
Liam McKinney, who started for NHS, struck out four and walked five. He allowed eight runs and seven hits in the loss.
NHS was able to recover from the 8-1 defeat and will look to land a rematch with Santa Fe in the regional final if it can beat Westmoore at 4 p.m. today.
• North extends season: Norman North fell in its regional opener to Choctaw before crushing Northwest Classen to stay alive in the playoffs.
First, the T-Wolves suffered a 12-2 loss in five innings to the Yellowjackets on Wednesday.
Choctaw quickly led 6-0 after one inning and doubled its runs over the next three frames.
Ibraheem Ahmed and Will Bradley scored North's lone two runs on two of Choctaw pitcher Gabe Davis' three wild pitches.
Scoring came easier for North in a 29-0 five-inning victory over Northwest Classen.
Chapman McKown went 2 of 3 and had a team-leading four RBIs as well as an inside the park home run. Ahmed went 3 for 4 for with an RBI and stole two bases.
North pitcher Jarod Fugate threw all five innings, struck out 10, walked one and did not allow a hit. North produced 16 hits.
North and Choctaw, which lost to Yukon in the winner's bracket game on Wednesday, meet again at 4 p.m. today for a spot in the regional final against Yukon.