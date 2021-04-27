A day after Norman North lost on a seventh-inning run to Westmoore, it finished its district slate by handing a similar loss to the Jaguars on Tuesday.
Ibraheem Ahmed hit a line drive down the right side, plating Jackson Lundquist to secure the walk-off 3-2 victory.
North first went ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the third via Will Bradley's two-run single, but Westmoore picked up runs in the fifth and seventh to tie the game.
The T-Wolves were able to hold on to avenge their loss to the Jaguars, who beat them 4-3 the day prior on a bases-loaded walk.
North's Tuesday starter Jack Bucholz struck out nine and walked four in 6 2/3 innings. Brodie Finlay, who was awarded the win, pitched 1/3 inning and got the T-Wolves out of the late jam with runners on first and second.
North will finish its regular-season slate on Thursday and Friday against Putnam City North and Edmond Santa Fe, respectively.
• Tigers blank Knights twice: Norman High picked up a pair of dominant victories over Northwest Classen on Monday.
NHS held Northwest Classen scoreless in both games of the District 6A-1 doubleheader. The Tigers also didn't allow a hit over the two run-rule wins.
In the first game, NHS prevailed 11-0 in five innings.
Daniel Hayes and Ryan Huntley combined for the first no-hitter and struck out five. The Tiger offense was led by Simon White, who went 2 for 3 at the plate and plated two runs.
NHS got in front quickly with a 7-0 lead by the middle of the first before scoring another run in the second and three more in the fifth frame.
In Game 2, NHS won 19-0 in four innings behind the arms of Liam McKinney, Hunter Hayes and White. The pitching trio combined to strike out seven and walked one.
Connor Goodson went 2 of 3 at the plate and finished with a team-leading four RBIs. Jordan Crowder, who went 4 for 4, and Max Humphrey, who was 3 for 3, each plated three.
The Tigers (9-22, 4-9 District 6A-1) will face Edmond North at 5 p.m. today to end their district slate.
