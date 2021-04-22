Norman North’s day didn’t end quite as well as it started, and perhaps the Timberwolves learned a lesson along the way.
The T-Wolves split their Day 1 doubleheader in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament with a 7-2 victory over Edmond Santa Fe before Yukon dealt North a 9-0 loss.
It was an uncharacteristic defeat for North (21-6), which hadn’t been defeated by more than six runs all season. It might be best chalked up to the nature of the conference tourney with its timing on North’s schedule and its collection of some of Class 6A’s best teams.
“All of these teams have great records,” North coach Brian Aylor said. “It’s a really tough tournament. It’s a tough time of year to play it, because you’re in between district games and you’re going into the final week of the season.”
Indeed, North plays its final two district games on Monday and Tuesday, and the COAC tournament is as good a pre-playoff test as any.
North started on a high note, taking care of Edmond Santa Fe in its opener at Tull Lake Field.
The T-Wolves capitalized on several miscues, including a wild pitch that scored Landon Bruce in the bottom of the third.
One frame later, Hunter Jones reached home on a passed ball and Will Bradley and Jackson Lundquist scored on a throwing error to put North ahead the rest of the way.
Bruce added a two-run single before later scoring on an error in the bottom of the sixth.
Jack Buckholz picked up the win. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed four hits and one run in four innings. Kylen Divelbiss and Brodie Finlay combined for three innings of relief, both of whom held Santa Fe hitless.
The T-Wolves hosted Yukon to finish the day but weren’t nearly as sharp.
North was held scoreless for the first time all season, recording three hits and leaving seven runners stranded.
North’s Nash Farrell pitched all seven frames. He allowed six hits, while striking out two and walking three in the loss.
“You expect that momentum [from the first win] will carry you into the second game and it didn’t for us,” Aylor said. “It’s a lesson our players need to learn because that’s the format of a regional. You’ve got to go play two games in one day that first day, and you can’t come out uninspired and not ready to play baseball, which is what we did.”
The T-Wolves will pick back up against Edmond Memorial at 3 p.m. today.
• Tigers top Moore, fall to Memorial: Norman High’s struggled to beat the teams it ought to compete with in 6A.
The Tigers had no such trouble beating Moore in their first of two games Thursday at Tiger Stadium.
NHS beat Moore 7-4 before District 6A-4 leader Edmond Memorial beat it 10-1 later in the afternoon.
NHS (7-21) set the tone for its Thursday victory with Jordan Crowder’s two-run single in the top of the first. He later plated Ryan Huntley and Edric Lambert doubled to left field to score Crowder in the third frame.
Ben Huntley singled to score Connor Goodson and Crowder in the fifth, while Liam McKinney plated Lambert in the seventh.
The Tigers gave up two runs from Moore in both the first and seventh innings but were able to hold off the Lions, who recorded six hits and stranded seven.
Daniel Hayes nearly pitched a complete game, throwing 6 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked four in the victory. NHS reliever Hunter Hayes secured the final two outs.
In their second game, the Tigers struck in the first frame again with Harrison Smith scoring on a passed ball. It would be NHS’ last run of the afternoon.
Next, the Tigers are scheduled to face Edmond Santa Fe at 3 p.m. today.
