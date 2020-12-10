High school basketball: 4 things to watch for at the Joe Lawson Invitational

Sixteen teams, all from Oklahoma, will invade Norman High and Norman North’s gyms for the weekend.
By Saturday, a champion will be crowned among the eight girls and eight boys teams tipping off in Norman today for the 2nd annual Joe Lawson Invitational Tournament.
Both the Tigers and T-Wolves will begin at their home gyms, starting with the NHS boys at 4:30 p.m., the NHS and North girls at 6 and North boys at 7.
To predict who will make it to Saturday’s championship games, both of which NHS will host, would be an unenviable task. The second edition of the Norman Public Schools-sponsored tournament is loaded with talented programs from Class 6A down to 4A.
So, what can you expect from this year’s tournament? Here are four things to watch:
1. The NHS girls haven’t missed a step: Class 6A’s top-ranked Tigers didn’t lose any starters from last year’s group, which clinched the top overall seed in the state tournament.
Coach Michael Neal’s group never got the chance to defend their 2019 state championship because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tigers have the tools to make a similar run this season.
NHS’ roster is headlined by seniors Kelbie Washington and Chantae Embry. Washington, NHS’ floor general, signed with Oklahoma last month, while Embry, a 6-foot-1 forward who can stretch the floor, signed with Texas Tech.
Their first task will be getting past Del City (0-2) at 6 p.m. today. The victor will advance to Friday’s semifinal game against the Owasso-Putnam City West winner at 7:30 p.m.
2. Experience is key for North girls: The T-Wolves’ senior trio of Kennedy Cummings, Shamica Smith and Fatima Black is as good as any in 6A.
The three, who all signed to further their basketball careers in college, have guided the T-Wolves to a 2-1 start to the season. The T-Wolves are fresh off of a 49-34 victory over Southmoore on Tuesday. Cummings and Smith led the way with 14 points each.
North, ranked No. 13 in 6A, will battle No. 12 Putnam City North at 6 p.m. today. If the T-Wolves prevail, they’ll face the winner of Lawton MacArthur and Midwest City at 6 p.m. on Friday.
3. NHS boys’ future looks bright: The Tigers are off to an 0-2 start, but the young squad will get a major opportunity to grow this weekend.
Perhaps the stage will be one NHS freshman Chiante Tramble can take advantage of. The 6-foot-2 guard is the Tigers’ leading scorer through two games. and he will make his Joe Lawson tournament debut against last year’s champion — Tulsa Memorial.
NHS and Tulsa Memorial are scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. A Tiger victory would move them to Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinals tilt against the winner of Lawton MacArthur and Putnam City West.
4. North boys have a bumpy road ahead: The T-Wolves’ path to the Joe Lawson tournament championship game on Saturday will not be easy.
North, last year’s tournament runner-up, starts with Class 4A’s No. 2 Heritage Hall, which boast Auburn signee Trey Alexander. If North wins, it has the potential to face 6A’s No. 2 Del City in the semifinals.
Win that one, and it could find itself in a 2019 tournament final rematch with 5A’s top-ranked Tulsa Memorial.
North coach Kellen McCoy has a talented senior group, including Jaylon White, Aiden Walker and Caelin Hearne, that played significant roles last season. The T-Wolves will need to be clicking on all cylinders to get through unbeaten.