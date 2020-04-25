Moore forward Aaliyah Moore is headed south of the Red River.
The 6-foot-3 junior committed to Texas, announcing the decision in a video posted to her Twitter account on Saturday.
"This road has not been easy," Moore said in the video. "The sacrifice, the hard work, setbacks, triumphs and dedication has fueled me to be great. This journey has granted me the opportunity to travel the world and develop long-lasting relationships.
"Those experiences have shaped me into the young woman I am today. I've been blessed to have many high-profile schools recruit me. With that being said, I have committed to the University of Texas."
home away from home. 🧡 #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/5w889K0ZZ9— AALIYAH MOORE $$ (@aa1iyahM) April 25, 2020
Moore provides the Longhorns with one of the country's best prospects. ESPN.com ranks her No. 7 overall in the 2021 class and third-best prospect at her position.
The five-star prospect chose Texas over the likes of UCLA, Florida State, Notre Dame, Syracuse and South Carolina.
Moore is fresh off a stellar junior season with Moore High, scoring 21.7 points and adding 11.1 rebounds per game. She earned the Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Basketball Player of the Year award, as well The Transcript's Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor.
Moore helped the Lions to their first state tournament berth this past season since 1998. She was unable to finish her season due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancelation of the tournament.
Although, Moore has one championship from this past year. She was a member of the United States' gold-medal team at last year's FIBA Americas U16 Championships.
Moore joins a Longhorn recruiting class, which already includes guard Rori Harmon, a five-star prospect from Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.