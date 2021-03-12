While the United States' national anthem was played before Norman High and Midwest City's 6A girls state quarterfinals game on Thursday, a person was heard making racist comments toward NHS players on a feed streaming the game.
According to Norman Public Schools, the person, who's not been identified, was contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to announce the game on a National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network online stream.
The person's comments were made after noticing the NHS players kneeled during the national anthem.
"They're kneeling? F***** n*****," the individual stated. "I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F*** them. I hope they lose. C'mon Midwest City. They're gonna kneel like that? Hell no."
Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! "F****** N******" is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF— Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021
NPS has responded to the incident. NPS said it will no longer rely on the network to broadcast its games and that it supports its student-athletes' freedom of expression.
Here is NPS Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino's full statement:
"Last night during the Norman High School girls’ basketball game versus Midwest City in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament, National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network announcers on a live stream broadcast made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student athletes. The announcers were contracted by OSSAA for the state tournament.
We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers. This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students.
We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff. It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.
Moving forward NPS will rely only on our long-standing, community partner SportsTalk Media to live stream the remainder of the tournament, as we have full confidence in their proven ability to respectfully support our student athletes."
This is a developing story.
