SAPULPA — By its very stillness, to a team in a hurry to make something happen, a zone defense can be disruptive.
Thursday night in the first round of the Class 6A girls state tournament at Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center, that was Norman High’s issue.
It wasn’t until the game’s 12th minute the Tigers quit averaging a turnover per minute.
Yet, if a team can defend and hit shots when not giving the ball away, that team can win and that was Midwest City’s issue because the Tigers did those things to claim a 53-40 victory and move into today’s semifinal contest against Tulsa Union.
The Tigers and Redskins tip off at 4 p.m. back at Sapulpa, the winner to move into Saturday’s championship game at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center.
“I think they did a good job,” NHS post Chantae Embry said of the Bombers.
Midwest City didn’t challenge NHS along the perimeter, but if the ball was driven into the paint or fed to Embry, the Bombers converged. And, for the longest time, trying too hard to find layups, the Tigers appeared not all right with what the Bombers were willing to give up.
“We’ve kind of struggled finding shots against a zone,” Tiger point guard Kelbie Washington said.
Slowly, but inevitably, NHS found its way. Additionally, the Tigers had time to find their game because they were making things tough on the Bombers and owning the boards, eventually finishing with a 37-25 rebounding advantage.
Point guard Kelbie Washington hit a 3 early in the second quarter and, next trip down the floor, netted a 2 off an assist from sophomore Aaliyah Henderson. Those two buckets made it 19-10 and, though NHS, never quite blasted off, nor were they ever threatened.
“Coach [Michael Neal] talked about it in the locker room,” Embry said. “Even if things aren’t going our way, we just have to keep hustling and picking it up … We just never gave up.”
The third quarter was NHS’ best frame, one highlighted early by back-to-back assists from Zya Vann to Washington and Myka Perry, a 2 and a 3, that made it 39-23, and highlighted late by Vann’s only field goal, a half-court buzzer-beating 3-pointer that made it 44-23.
The Tigers’ choppiness returned in the fourth quarter, as Midwest City outscored NHS 17-9, scoring the game’s final eight points.
The contest made for an odd boxscore, as the Tigers shot very well, making 19 of 39 from the field, yet were not great with the ball, committing 22 turnovers.
Nobody ever took over, though many contributed.
Washington finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Perry with 11 points and nine rebounds, Mikayla Parks with 11 points and four rebounds and Embry with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The only starter not to score in double figures, Aaliyah Henderson, finished with a team-high four assists and a team-high four steals.
The Bombers’ shooting struggles — 15 of 51 — were a testament to the Tigers defense.
Midwest City’s Kennedi Grant led all scorers with 17 points. Tanya Looney added nine. Blesseth Dillingham didn’t score but grabbed seven rebounds.
Putnam City North, in the area winners’ bracket final, also played zone against the Tigers, limiting NHS to 41 points and two-point victory.
Given how the Bombers approached Thursday, the Tigers are likely to see more zone today.
“Either way, we’re going to figure it out,” Washington said. “Zone or no zone, we’re going to try to win the game.”
At the state tournament, NHS is one for one, with two to go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.