YUKON — A raucous crowd awaited the Community Christian boys and Eufaula as the 3A programs entered their state quarterfinals clash.
The Royals, making their first state tournament appearance in school history, left with a 53-32 victory over the Ironheads and a lesson on playing inside-out to boot.
CCS coach Tim Price’s plan always had been to throw the ball to his two bigs Josh Martin and Bai Jobe. Foul trouble for Martin and a love of the 3-ball kept his team away from that game plan and the score close.
“I know so many people live and die by the 3-pointer nowadays but we’ve got the privilege of having two bigger bodies that can score in the post,” Price said. “We wanted to dictate the game from the inside.
“We didn’t do a very good job of doing that early, but even when we’re not scoring in there, our size causes so many problems defensively to where when the ball does go to the post our ability to block shots or to change a shooter’s mind or the angle of their shot makes a big difference.”
And what a difference they made.
Jobe, the Royals’ 6-foot-4 post, scored 10 points and brought down 12 boards on the night. Eight of those points came in the final quarter as Price continued to move his team toward their original game plan.
The shackles of foul trouble didn’t matter as much in the final period, and Martin dominated the glass alongside Jobe. Eufaula struggled to get any shot over Martin. He finished with four points, four rebounds, and two blocks in limited minutes.
A big reason why Price’s group fell so easily in love with shooting from deep is senior forward Jack Cole. Cole scored 15 points in CCS’ state-tournament debut, 13 of which came before the fourth quarter.
Cole found his stroke in the third quarter, hitting three big shots in a row.
“It felt energizing.” Cole said. “I think that kind of fueled our fire for the rest of the game.”
Both teams struggled to get into their schemes, and the big stage of the state tournament may have played a part.
An early full-court press and a deafening crowd helped contribute to a combined 19 turnovers between the two teams — Eufaula had 10 to CCS’ 9.
“Our team definitely felt some nerves,” Cole said. “It was our first time going to the state tournament, so we were anxious to play and see what we could do.”
Price echoed a similar sentiment to his star player.
“When you look at what we’ve been doing the last four or five weeks, we’ve been playing good basketball,” Price said following the victory. “I think these guys have gotten to the point mentally to where they really do believe that they’re as good as anybody in the state and Class 3A.
“All we can ask for is an opportunity to show that and hopefully we play well tomorrow.”
The Royals (22-3) will play Beggs at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Class 3A state semifinals at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
