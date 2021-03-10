Community Christian had its focus on Class 3A’s state tournament from the moment it hired coach Tim Price.
The night Price was introduced to the team in 2018, he discussed his plans to take the Royals deeper in the postseason than the program’s been before.
In his third year, Price delivered on his promise following a regional-round exit his first season and an area-round departure the next.
"It's been a vision,” Price said. “... I think every coach anytime they get a new job, that's probably something that they all say. Any new coach in any new sport, any new school, they're going to talk about how they want to be the best and win a state championship.
“There was definitely talent here. But just the fact that none of those guys had really gotten very deep into the playoffs, it was just something that we had to kind of put as a goal first.”
The Royals (21-3) punched their ticket with a 45-32 win over Christian Heritage last Saturday in Ada and will begin their state tournament run against Eufaula at 6 p.m. Thursday in Yukon.
CCS was a win away from getting to its first state tournament last season but lost to Millwood in an area-round elimination game. The Royals found themselves in the same situation against CHA but wouldn’t miss their opportunity at school history.
“We really thought we had a good chance to get in and just ended up things did not work out,” Price said of last year’s season-ending loss. “So, I think that that served as a very good learning moment for our guys and I think it made them even more hungry for this year to be able to get back.”
CCS opened its 2020-21 season with a 59-50 loss to Heritage Hall, which ranks second in Class 4A. Price's group went on to lose just one more game the rest of the regular season, a 57-39 loss to 3A's top-ranked Crossings Christian on Jan. 19.
The Royals’ run has been fueled by a balanced group, which includes senior starters Jack Cole and Josh Martin, both of whom are averaging more than 10 points a night.
CCS sophomore Bai Jobe has also averaged more than 10 points, while both juniors Jedediah Fuller and Cade Bond have been good for seven points per game.
“All of them have such an important role,” Price said, “and all of them have been playing their role really well. … We've just gotten so many contributions on so many different nights from those guys, it's just you never know who's gonna step up and be the stud from one night to the next.”
If CCS can get past Eufaula, it will face the winner of Alva and Beggs at 6:30 p.m. Friday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Perhaps CCS has more history to make.
