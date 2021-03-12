OKLAHOMA CITY — The Community Christian boys had one more chance to get a shot off, albeit less than 20 seconds, to tie Beggs in the Class 3A state semifinals.
The Royals passed the ball back and forth as time ran down before senior Jack Cole took a game-tying shot from deep, near the CCS bench. The ball hit off the front of the basket as the buzzer sounded inside State Fair Arena.
Cole stood bent over and his teammates hung their heads as CCS’ season came to an end with the 34-31 loss to Beggs.
“We're devastated right now,” CCS coach Tim Price said. “I mean, it's, they know that they let one get away. They know they didn't play well for four quarters. And unfortunately, when you don't take care of the basketball, that will come back and get you when you're playing a really good team.”
The Royals dominated the game early.
In the first quarter, sophomore Bai Jobe was almost unstoppable around the basket, scoring 10 points in the game’s first eight minutes. He scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, with most of them coming off putbacks.
Every other shot CCS (22-4) made in the first half was a 3-pointer. When the Golden Demons went on a 7-2 run to start the second quarter, the Royals sank three straight 3s to take a 24-12 lead into halftime. CCS went 4 for 7 from behind the arc in the first half — including two 3s from junior Cade Bond, who finished with eight points, three rebounds and one assist.
But the same would not be true in the final 16 minutes. The Royals went 0 of 8 from 3-point range in the half. CCS struggled to get shots off at all because it had trouble responding to the pressure Beggs (19-2) brought.
The Golden Demons’ first lead in the game came in the fourth quarter when Trey Gaines stole the ball from Cole and took it to the basket for a layup. Cole scored three points and recorded six rebounds in the loss, while Gaines led Beggs with 11 points.
The comeback and the lead were possible because Beggs started pressing in the second half and CCS didn’t respond.
Twelve of Beggs’ 19 steals came in the second half as CCS didn’t control the ball as it had in the first half. The Royals committed 23 turnovers in the game, 15 of which came in the second half.
“We weren't confident in what we're doing at all,” Price said. “I think everybody was second guessing each decision that they had, and they just were very, very careless and sloppy with the ball [in the] second half.
"That was the big momentum swing.”
With only three seniors on the team, CCS has plenty of talent returning next year, including Jobe. The 6-foot-4 sophomore was the driving force behind the Royals’ offense in the first half, but CCS didn’t get as many shots off in the second — giving him fewer opportunities to score off rebounds. He grabbed a team-leading 10 boards.
“As much as it hurts, the offseason is the time that each and every individuals got to spend time working on their own game,” Price said.
“And then hopefully that helps us get better as a team.”
