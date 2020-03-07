High school basketball: Community Christian boys fall short of state tourney but flash bright future

OKLAHOMA CITY — Community Christian's state tournament dreams inched closer to reality than they ever had Saturday night.
Early success from the perimeter forced a frenzy inside the Royals’ designated cheering section at Western Height’s southwest Oklahoma City gymnasium, which had few seats to spare by tip-off.
Even when Millwood captured a 45-34 advantage late in the fourth quarter, CCS fought to a 7-0 run that had the Falcons sweating out the area-round elimination game.
The Royals’ ride through the Class 3A playoffs ultimately met its final stop after three grueling days of trying to climb out of the area consolation bracket.
Enter a talented Millwood lineup that pressed for all 32 minutes, and CCS, which lost 56-44, ran out of gas.
“Millwood put pressure on us the entire game,” CCS coach Tim Price said. “Our guards were worn out. And they're so athletic, they can guard you tight. They just don't give you enough space to get shots off a lot of times.”
The loss is No. 6 CCS’ fifth of its 24-win season. A trip to “The Big House” seemed not far out of the Royals’ grasp, however, after the first quarter.
Cade Bond and Jack Cole made it look like the Royals might get whatever shot they wanted from beyond the arc, combining for three early treys.
Momentum was all CCS’. The Royals faithful could feel it.
But then Class 3A's top-ranked Falcons woke up.
Millwood outscored CCS 15-7 in the second quarter, going ahead 27-24 at halftime behind Isaiah Williams’ 13 second-quarter points.
CCS didn’t let Williams score another field goal the rest of the way but the Falcons were still too much down the stretch for the Royals.
The Royals still enjoyed a stepping-stone season.
“They did a lot of things that have never been done at our school,” Price said. “We took some steps and obviously we didn't get as far as we hoped. But I am incredibly proud and honored to be their head coach.”
The Royals, who entered the season unranked, had never been this close to a state tournament berth, making their first area-round appearance in program history.
CCS will have to replace seniors Liam Canty and Jackson Bush, both of whom scored four against Millwood. Brayden Thrailkill, Chase Cummins and Logan Garrett will also leave the program better than they left it.
But Price believes his the Royals' future bodes potential with Cole, the junior guard that scored 10 on Saturday, and Bond, who pitched in 14 points as a sophomore, returning next season.
CCS freshman Bai Jobe will also be back after adding six points, all in the third quarter against the Falcons. Junior big man Josh Martin had six as well.
“We put our name on the map in 3A basketball and I think we can build off of that,” Price said. “We got talent coming back, so I expect us to be even better next year.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.