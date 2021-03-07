The Community Christian boys will face Eufaula in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Yukon High School.
The Royals will play for a spot in Friday’s state semifinals at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City and face the winner of Alva and Beggs at 6:30 p.m.
The Class 3A boys state championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena.
Here is the full schedule:
Class 3A boys
Thursday (at Yukon)
Game 1: Hugo vs. Marlow, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Crossings Christian vs. Westville, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Community Christian vs. Eufaula, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Alva vs. Beggs, 8 p.m.
Friday (at State Fair Arena)
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday (at State Fair Arena)
State championship game, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.