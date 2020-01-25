High school basketball: Day fuels Moore past No. 3 Choctaw, to John Nobles tourney title

MOORE — Moore junior forward Aaliyah Moore is one of the top 10 Class of 2021 prep basketball prospects in the nation.
Yet, it’s senior point guard Ashanti Day who makes the Lions go.
Day was unavailable on Dec. 14 when Choctaw and Moore first met this season at the Harrah Panther Classic, but she was in the lineup Saturday night in the championship game at the John Nobles Invitational, on the Lions home floor, and her presence made all the difference in the world.
Just 5-foot-5, she set a tone for her teammates by grabbing six rebounds in the first quarter and it was the tone required to hand third-ranked Choctaw (14-1) its first loss of the season.
Moore prevailed 59-49 by hitting eight straight free throws in the fourth quarter — four each from Day and Moore — and all in the final minutes.
The final score was a misnomer.
Moore led virtually the entire game and by nine points in the middle of the second quarter. However, the lead was only two at the half and the Lions were never up more than four points afterward until Day and Moore hit their free throws.
Choctaw made it clear why it hadn’t been beaten this season, but Moore wouldn’t let the Jackets take this one home.
“She’s the fuel in our engine,” Moore coach Brent Hodges said of Day. “She’s the one that gets us going, offensively and defensively.”
Day led all scorers at the half, netting 11 of her 19 points.
“I know we came out a little flat, so I was like, we’ve got to get it together,” she said. “I felt like me playing hard defensively and getting those rebounds helped get my teammates involved.”
Moore finished the first quarter without a field goal, but eventually became her typical forceful self, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
The Lions (13-3) also got 11 points from Raycheal Harjo and though Breonest Huffman scored only two points, her seven rebounds were part of Moore’s 36-22 dominance on the boards.
Choctaw got 20 points off the bench from freshman guard Raven Jackson, who canned 4 of 8 3-pointers and all seven of her fourth-quarter free throws.
It was her 35-foot 3-point buzzer beater to close that half that brought Choctaw within 38-36. Mackenzie Crusoe added 17 points for the Jackets.
Moore’s victory may have been a statement to itself and the rest of Class 6A, too.
The Lions entered their tournament ranked No. 7 despite each of their losses coming against top five squads — No. 3 Choctaw, No. 5 Edmond North (in overtime) and No. 1 Booker T. Washington (in overtime) — all of them away from home.
Now they have one of those wins back.
“It was kind of a revenge thing,” Day said.”
Hodges was just happy his team got its rematch with the Jackets “when we were our normal selves.”
Moore’s normal self was plenty good Saturday night.
