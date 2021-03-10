High school basketball: Driven, the Kelbie Washington story

In a column written about then-Norman High junior point guard Kelbie Washington on the eve of last season’s Class 6A state tournament, a tournament that was never played, there was this line:
“She has always cared about winning in ways you can’t teach.”
It was, it turns out, the rarest of lines, both entirely accurate and ultimately misleading.
It was true.
Also, weak.
It did not get the point across strongly enough.
This might.
Before Washington came along, had NHS girls basketball skipper Michael Neal ever coached a player so competitive?
“Never, never,” he said. “And I’m not just talking about on the court, that she’s got to win. Whenever it comes to … being right all the time. It’s just, ‘I’ve got to do it right and I’ve got to do it perfect.’ Never have I ever been around somebody like that.”
Washington, now a senior, and not only on the eve of her last state basketball tournament — the Tigers open the eight-team bracket against Midwest City at 6 tonight at Sapulpa — but perhaps her last three days as a Tiger athlete, mostly pleads guilty.
“I’m very hard on myself,” she said. “And that’s the thing. I’m not even my biggest fan, but my own worst critic … It can be positive, but it can also be very negative.”
Speaking of, “that’s the thing,” the positive Washington’s propensity to be hard on herself has wrought is pretty clear, in her development as a player and in her team’s over-the-top success.
A seven-loss squad in 2018-19, the Tigers found their best game in the playoffs and claimed the program’s first state championship since 2005.
A year ago, the Tigers were 24-1 and in position to repeat as state champions when the state tourney was called off the day it was to begin.
This season, the Tigers have yet to lose.
A result of too many COVID-related postponements, they’ve played just 16 games. Nevertheless, it’s hard to be better than perfect and only two of those games have been any closer than 14 points.
“I was like, ‘Man, that girl is ultra-competitive, ultra-quick, that was just her,” said Neal, who was familiar with Washington’s game, by virtue of being an AAU coach, before Washington joined the Tiger program.
“Then, when she got here, her freshman year, she kind of cranked it up a notch. She just hates to lose at anything. From that point, I was like, 'Man, we’ve got a chance to do something special.'”
• • •
The transcendent athletes in this town haven't gotten there on talent alone. Instead, their natural gifts only put the opportunity to be transcendent on the table.
From Ben Barrett to Ryan Broyles, Jordan Evans to Aiden Hayes, Jack Whitt to the Boylan brothers, Nate and Ian, Trae Young to Stacy Hansmeyer, Christopher Bell to Sarah Dimson, each is the owner of an internal drive well beyond a terrific knack for the endeavor.
It was last season that Washington embraced leadership. This one, she’s continued to lead, while adding skills that have benefited NHS this season and figure to benefit coach Sherri Coale’s OU women’s program for seasons to come.
Washington became a strong 3-point shooter a year ago, but added greater range — like NBA 3-point range — this one.
“She understood she wasn’t able to extend the defense the way she wanted to and knock down those shots,” Neal said. “And, knowing her, it bothered her because it’s not perfect. But she got in the gym, man.”
Washington doesn’t credit her perfectionist streak for the long hours she spends in the gym. She claims to enjoy the process, to enjoy being, her words, “a gym rat.”
“For sure,” she said, “and I don’t think a lot of people are like that. I learned that from the team and coach Neal.”
She is a fill up the stat-sheet player, averaging — according to Neal, off the top of his head prior to Tuesday practice — 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
She’s also shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
In a 32-minute game, Washington does just about everything.
“Once she sets her mind to it,” junior guard and teammate Mikayla Parks said, “she’s going to be able to do it.”
• • •
“We all hate losing, but Kelbie's just at another level,” junior guard and teammate Myka Perry said. “But I think it makes us better.”
It’s all true, yet Washington believes she’s made progress on the perfectionism without giving away her competitiveness.
“Since I was a little girl,” she said, “I want to win and I always want to be perfect and that’s just been my thing.”
Now, there are other motivations.
“It’s about having friends and going through things with each other,” she said.
Washington thinks back to her ninth-grade season, when not reaching the state tournament felt like a personal failure.
“I got mad a lot my freshman year,” she said. “But now it’s more about … I love to have fun and still be a competitor, and I’d never have done that my freshman year.”
The truth may be that, just as Washington has shaped her team, her team has shaped her.
“We’re like therapists to each other,” Parks said. “We tell each other everything and were always there for each other.”
That should help off the court all the time and on the court today, Friday and Saturday.
And, should it not come together in the form of another championship, that closeness will surely help the Tigers get through it.
It should also keep them on the same page, aid them should adversity strike and ultimately keep the other team from scoring more points than they score over four quarters.
There is also Washington’s competitiveness, still off the charts, to push them through. NHS, after all, hasn't lost in a very long time.
“If Kelbie wants to do something, if Kelbie wants to play, if Kelbie wants to go out and win,” Perry said, “she’ll find a way to make that happen.”