High school basketball: Former AAU teammates Chantae Embry, Aaliyah Moore meet again as foes

A show awaits Norman High’s gym Tuesday evening.
Class 6A’s newly-named No. 1 Norman High meets No. 5 Moore. And headlining the marquee match-up is a battle between two of the country’s best post players.
NHS’ Chantae Embry and Moore’s Aaliyah Moore will square off in the frontcourt for the first of two times this season at 6 p.m. They’ll see each other again at Moore’s gym on Feb. 21. And perhaps, a postseason meeting is in store if both programs can make it to the 6A state tournament.
It would only add more layers to Embry and Moore’s long history with each other, which dates back to elementary school.
“When we were playing against each other when we were really, really little — because we were the two taller girls and everything — we would always guard each other,” Embry said.
The players later joined forces on the AAU circuit from fourth through sixth grade with the Oklahoma Bombers.
Despite Embry and Moore eventually parting ways, their respect for one another has blossomed.
“That's one the best parts about growing up with somebody and then when you get older and you play against each other is just to see how far they’ve come,” Moore said. “It's always just great to see someone else succeed. So, I'm definitely excited to play her and I can't wait.”
The excitement is mutual for Embry, who is in her first season with the Tigers.
It’s another opportunity for her and NHS to get better, she says. And she’ll rarely face a test quite like her former AAU teammate.
ESPN.com ranks Aaliyah Moore as the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 3 forward in the 2021 recruiting class, while Embry checks in at No. 57 overall and No. 10 among forwards.
Embry and Moore, both of whom are undecided where they’ll play collegiately, appreciate ESPN’s recruiting service’s recognition. They aren't so caught up, though, in their rankings.
“Ratings, they really don't matter,” Moore said. “I've learned that as I've gotten older. As long as you put in the work, you can get anywhere you want.”
Embry added, “I try to avoid it because I know that everyone's working and there can be people that are overlooked that aren't ranked or anything. ... Just to be recognized is great, but for me, I really don't care about rankings at all.”
What Embry and Moore do care for is finishing their junior seasons strong.
Both the Tigers (17-1) and Lions (15-3) have positioned themselves for ideal postseason seeds with their statement wins — NHS over No. 8 Edmond North and No. 9 Norman North, and Moore handing No. 4 Choctaw its only loss of the season and taking down Norman North as well.
Though Embry didn’t play for NHS last season, the Tigers carry the pressures of winning a state championship a year ago, while the Lions missed the state tournament.
Confidence is high for both players to help their teams meet their lofty expectations.
But first, they must go through each other.
“We’ll be able to put on a show for people on Tuesday night,” Embry said. “It's just going to be a good one going up against her.”
Moore at NHS
GIRLS
Time: 6 p.m. tonight
Place: NHS gym
Records/Rankings:
NHS 17-1, No. 1 OSSAA;
Moore 15-3, No. 5 OSSAA
BOYS
Time: 7:30 p.m tonight
Place: NHS gym
Records/Rankings:
NHS 8-10, unranked;
Moore 6-12, unranked
