High school basketball: Get to know the 2019-20 All-Transcript boys basketball team

Norman High and Moore appeared headed for a second rematch but far from either’s home gymnasium.
The Tigers and Lions were led by college-level talent, which culminated in two hard-fought regular-season games. Had both won their respective state-tournament quarterfinal matchups, the programs would have met in Tulsa to fight for a spot in 6A’s state championship game.
Those programs’ leaders highlight a loaded All-Transcript girls basketball roster. The likes of Norman High’s Kelbie Washington and Chantae Embry made the first team, along with their Crosstown Clash rival Jessika Evans from Norman North.
Moore High School’s Ashanti Day and Aaliyah Moore earned first-team honors as well following the Lions’ state tournament drought-ending season.
Get to know the All-Transcript first-team selections:
• G Ashanti Day, Senior, Moore: The 5-foot-5 floor general helped the Lions clinch their first state-tournament since 1998. She averaged a team second-leading 14.1 points while dishing 4.3 assists per game. She also averaged 5.2 rebounds. Day, who graduates from MHS in May, will continue her basketball career at Newman University — a Division II program in Wichita, Kansas.
• G Kelbie Washington, Junior, Norman High: The junior guard added a state championship to her name her sophomore season and she had the top-ranked Tigers on track to defend their title before their season was canceled. Washington, a recent Oklahoma verbal commitment, averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 steals, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds, guiding NHS to a 24-1 season.
• F Chantae Embry, Junior, Norman High: The Tiger junior’s first season in Norman didn’t disappoint. The Prague High School transfer bounced back from an ACL injury the year before to average 16.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals. The Tigers’ lone true interior player logged 16 double-doubles while helping NHS win 22 consecutive games before her debut NHS season was cut short.
• F Jessika Evans, Senior, Norman North: The dynamic forward, signed with Tulsa, led a North team that returned to the area-round this season after making Class 6A’s 2019 state championship game. Evans averaged 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds for the T-Wolves, who had a knack for slowing the pace of their opponents. The senior Evans helped facilitate a defensive-minded North team with her ability to guard anywhere on the floor.
• F Aaliyah Moore, Junior, Moore (Player of the Year): Aaliyah Moore was more than just a low-post threat for the Lions. The 6-foot-3 forward can stretch the floor with her shooting capabilities, as well as play the point as a budding passer. She averaged 21.7 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season, helping MHS finish No. 5 in Class 6A and make the state tournament. She’s nationally considered one of a top-10 Class of 2021 prospects and is committed to Texas.
All-Transcript Girls Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Aaliyah Moore, Moore
Coach of the Year: Michael Neal, Norman High
First Team
Ashanti Day, Moore
Kelbie Washington, Norman High
Chantae Embry, Norman High
Jessika Evans, Norman North
Aaliyah Moore, Moore
Second team
Madison Hays, Westmoore
Eposi Lambe, Community Christian
Landry George, Noble
Myka Perry, Norman High
Raychael Harjo, Moore
Honorable mention
Community Christian: Adysen Hoselton, Kaegan McDuffey • Little Axe: Hanna Metcalf, Kennedy Carr, Brooklyn Baumann, Cierra Phillips, Moore: Peyton Andrews, Bre Huffman, Tyauna Vaught • Noble: Baylea Smith, Chelsea Lindsey, Jade Wright • Norman High: Aaliyah Henderson, Mikayla Parks • Norman North: Fatima Black, Kennedy Cummings, Kayton Kite, Shamica Smith • Southmoore: Kayla Nealy • Westmoore: Shelby Kraus
