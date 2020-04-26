High school basketball: Get to know the 2019-20 All-Transcript boys basketball team

From ball-dominant guards to imposing forwards, Cleveland County had several top-tier student-athletes to guide their respective schools.
Southmoore senior guard Jordan Thompson topped the list with his incredible senior season that was shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. He headlines the All-Transcript Boys Basketball First Team, however, along with his senior teammate, Sam Godwin.
The SaberCat duo is joined by Norman North junior Jaylon White and Norman High senior Ben Emmert, who both added to a deep Class 6A west side this past season.
Community Christian forward Josh Martin also received first-team honors after helping the Royals make as a deep postseason run as any in program history.
Get to know the All-Transcript first-team selections:
• G Jordan Thompson, Senior, Southmoore (Player of the Year): The senior, signed to play with Oklahoma Baptist, was a consummate leader for the SaberCats. He averaged 20.0 points this past season while finishing with a program-record 1,393 career points and a career 35-percent 3-point shooter. He also averaged 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals.
• G Jaylon White, Junior, Norman North: White took a huge step as the T-Wolves’ point guard this past season. It wasn't his first year starting but as North's go-to option, he averaged 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. North’s young group exited the postseason in regionals. The T-Wolves should be a threat in 6A next season, however, with White as North’s floor general for one more year.
• F Josh Martin, Junior, Community Christian: Among a balanced Royals’ lineup, Josh Martin stood out as a dominant, 6-foot-6 forward. The Royals often relied on Martin’s experience with coach Tim Price fielding three new starters this past season. Martin delivered, averaging 11 points and seven rebounds for a team that was a win away from the Class 3A state tournament. CCS’ area-round consolation final was as far as the program has been in the playoffs since joining the OSSAA.
• F Ben Emmert, Senior, Norman High: The Tiger offense thrived with senior forward Ben Emmert as its catalyst. While able to provide a traditional low-post game, the 6-foot-5 Emmert was athletic and skilled enough to stretch and run the floor. He provided scoring in myriad ways, whether it was posting up an opposing defender or feeding off a talented group of NHS guards. Emmert finished his senior season with 18 points and seven rebounds per game.
• F Sam Godwin, Senior, Southmoore: The SaberCats’ frontcourt was anchored by the 6-foot-8 Sam Godwin, who is signed with Wofford. His Division I talent was apparent the year before when he helped Southmoore make the state semifinals. This past season, Godwin was a force again as one of the state’s best interior players. He averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds three blocks per game, guiding Southmoore to a No. 2 ranking Class 6A and a state-tournament berth.
All-Transcript Boys Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Jordan Thompson Southmoore
Coach of the Year: Tim Price, Community Christian
First Team
Jordan Thompson, Southmoore
Jaylon White, Norman North
Josh Martin, Community Christian
Ben Emmert, Norman High
Sam Godwin, Southmoore
Second Team
Darrin Ryan, Southmoore
Dylan McDougal, Moore
Jack Cole, Community Christian
Caelin Hearne, Norman North
David Owusu, Westmoore
Honorable mention
Community Christian: Cade Bond, Liam Canty, Bai Jobe • Little Axe: Travis Loving, Jeremy Rogers, Kolby Shuck • Moore: D’Shanti Fancher, Marcus Dockins • Noble: Tyler Fiscus, Kaleb Kirby, Parker Nash, Brody Sturges • Norman High: Trentez Scales, Jonah Paden, Dalen Richard • Norman North: Aiden Walker • Southmoore: Steven Jackson
