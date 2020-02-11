High school basketball: Jonah Paden's 26 points lifts Norman High against Moore

Jonah Paden’s Norman High teammates found him unguarded often behind the 3-point line, and the senior kept rewarding their assists.
Paden scorched Moore for 26 points to fuel a 64-56 win for the Tigers, making 9-of-11 field goal attempts and going 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.
While the Tigers still have one more home game — Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Clash meeting with No. 10 Norman North — Paden was pleased to perform at a high level in front of his friends and family on NHS’ official senior night.
“It just felt good that everyone was here before we had a big game with my whole family,” Paden said, “and I just got to show off for everybody.”
The Tigers trailed 15-14 after one quarter but held Moore to four points the rest of the half.
Moore’s offense bounced back in the final two quarters, outscoring NHS 37-33. Paden’s impressive night, coupled with NHS senior Ben Emmert's 16 points and junior Jaden Bray's eight points, helped fend off Moore’s late resurgence.
The Lions made a serious push with Dylan McDougal's 12 second-half points. McDougal finished with a team-best 17 points, while Moore’s Jawan Mukes had 16.
The Tigers prevailed for their fifth-consecutive win as their second meeting of the season with North looms.
North won the first outing 62-52 on its home floor, adding to NHS' rocky start to the 2019-20 season.
The Tigers (9-10) are feeling more confident lately, however, with their winning record since the start of January.
“The first part of the season was definitely tough because we [played] a lot of top-ranked teams,” Paden said. “But now we're getting the games that they played already in the first part of the season, so we're just battle-tested and we're ready to go.”
• Tip-ins: Class 6A's No. 2 Southmoore boys throttled Yukon 84-42 on Tuesday, while the Southmoore girls lost 50-43 to Yukon. … Class 5A’s Noble boys lost to Guthrie 53-39. … Class 3A’s Little Axe girls lost 50-23 to Bethel. … Class 3A's No. 6 Community Christian boys beat the OKC Knights 72-66 on Monday. The CCS girls also beat the OKC Knights, 47-27.
