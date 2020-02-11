High school basketball: Jonah Paden's 26 points lifts Norman High against Moore

Joe Buettner / The Transcript

Norman High's and Jonah Paden (12) looks to pass during the Tigers' game against Southmoore on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at NHS gym.

Jonah Paden’s Norman High teammates found him unguarded often behind the 3-point line, and the senior kept rewarding their assists.

Paden scorched Moore for 26 points to fuel a 64-56 win for the Tigers, making 9-of-11 field goal attempts and going 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.

While the Tigers still have one more home game — Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Clash meeting with No. 10 Norman North — Paden was pleased to perform at a high level in front of his friends and family on NHS’ official senior night.

“It just felt good that everyone was here before we had a big game with my whole family,” Paden said, “and I just got to show off for everybody.”

The Tigers trailed 15-14 after one quarter but held Moore to four points the rest of the half.

Moore’s offense bounced back in the final two quarters, outscoring NHS 37-33. Paden’s impressive night, coupled with NHS senior Ben Emmert's 16 points and junior Jaden Bray's eight points, helped fend off Moore’s late resurgence.

The Lions made a serious push with Dylan McDougal's 12 second-half points. McDougal finished with a team-best 17 points, while Moore’s Jawan Mukes had 16.

The Tigers prevailed for their fifth-consecutive win as their second meeting of the season with North looms.

North won the first outing 62-52 on its home floor, adding to NHS' rocky start to the 2019-20 season.

The Tigers (9-10) are feeling more confident lately, however, with their winning record since the start of January.

“The first part of the season was definitely tough because we [played] a lot of top-ranked teams,” Paden said. “But now we're getting the games that they played already in the first part of the season, so we're just battle-tested and we're ready to go.”

• Tip-ins: Class 6A's No. 2 Southmoore boys throttled Yukon 84-42 on Tuesday, while the Southmoore girls lost 50-43 to Yukon. … Class 5A’s Noble boys lost to Guthrie 53-39. … Class 3A’s Little Axe girls lost 50-23 to Bethel. … Class 3A's No. 6 Community Christian boys beat the OKC Knights 72-66 on Monday. The CCS girls also beat the OKC Knights, 47-27.

