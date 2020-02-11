High school basketball: Kelbie Washington, Chantae Embry power Norman High win over Moore

Kelbie Washington, Norman High's third-year floor general, quickly found her spot well beyond the perimeter for a game-tying 3-pointer.
The junior connected on the deep triple and only required a few steps to celebrate on her home floor’s half-court line.
The bucket forced a 26-26 tie after the Class 6A's top-ranked Tigers fell behind 26-18 to No. 5 Moore.
NHS used a 10-0 run — capped by Washington’s 3-pointer and then a Myka Perry lay-up in transition — to take a 28-26 lead with 3:28 left in the second quarter, marking its first lead on Tuesday.
NHS (18-1) never let go of its advantage, knocking off Moore 61-58.
“We started off really slow but I think us communicating as a team and knowing that we need to pick it up [was key],” Washington said. “I think we did that really well, which got us back.”
Washington fueled the Tigers with a team-best 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting. She did most of her damage in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in that span.
“She is the engine,” NHS coach Michael Neal said. “She is every bit of the energy and then some.”
Washington’s second-quarter performance followed a difficult start for the Tigers, who collectively made 4-of-12 field goal attempts and missed three of seven free-throw attempts in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Moore junior Aaliyah Moore raced to nine points in the opening period, igniting a 42-point night for the Lions star.
“We don't know how to guard her,” Neal said of Aaliyah Moore. “We just tried to throw bodies at her and try to make her shoot over tough defense.”
Moore, who ESPN.com ranks as a top-10 prospect nationally in the 2021 recruiting class, had her way against NHS. She made 14-of-22 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds.
NHS held the rest of Moore’s shooters, however, to a 26.1-percent mark from the floor. And the Tigers’ attention to defense, starting in the second quarter, was the turning point, Neal said.
A productive second half from junior forward Chantae Embry helped NHS secure the win as well.
“She let the game come to her, especially in the second half,” Neal said. “It was beneficial for us because she got key rebounds and created some great offensive plays and kind of relaxed us a little bit to get back and play some defense.”
Embry posted 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting and made 7-of-11 free-throw attempts after scoring only three points in the first two quarters.
NHS starters Mikayla Parks and Aaliyah Henderson each added nine points in the win, while Perry finished with eight points.
Moore's Raychael Harjo finished with a team second-leading nine points.
Up next, NHS and Moore are back at home at 6 p.m. Friday. The Tigers host No. 9 Norman North, while Moore faces No. 2 Deer Creek.
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
