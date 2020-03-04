The postseason naturally leaves plenty of teams wishing for more once their season concludes. The 2019-20 season in Class 6A, though, might be a different beast.
Take 6A’s west-side area-round pairings.
Of the eight teams, five are top-10 ranked teams in 6A overall. And there are only four state tournament berths to give.
For a team like the Norman North girls, who rank No. 9 with a 17-8 record, they'll play an elimination game against No. 13 Putnam City West (16-7) on Thursday after losing to No. 8 Edmond North in their regional final last weekend.
“It's a daunting task,” North coach Rory Hamilton said. “Every team that you're playing is a state tournament team. Edmond North is a state tournament team. PC West is a state tournament-type team.
“And then if you take care of business on Thursday, boom, you get Choctaw or Moore, who are both top five in the state.”
The Westmoore girls also face a grueling road to the state tournament.
The No. 20 Jaguars upset No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe to advance to their regional final but lost to fourth-ranked Choctaw last weekend.
Coach Matt Thornton's team must beat Midwest City Thursday in an elimination game for a crack at either No. 2 Deer Creek or Edmond North on Saturday.
The west might be even more treacherous if top-ranked Norman High and No. 18 Mustang hadn’t been assigned 6A east-side area sites.
“The top 10 teams on this side of the state, any of them could go [to the state tournament], I think,” Hamilton said. “I think any of those are good enough to go and so there's going to be three to four really, really good teams on the west side of the state that aren't going to have a chance to get there just because of how loaded this side of the bracket is.”
Much of the strength comes from North and NHS’ own league, the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference.
Last year, the COAC dominated the 6A girls state tournament with four of its teams playing in the state semifinals.
This year, the COAC has five teams playing for state-tournament bids in the west — Edmond North, Deer Creek, Moore Norman North and Westmoore. It has two more in the east with NHS and Mustang. And nine of the 12 COAC schools were ranked top 20 in the final OSSAA coaches poll.
“We know that we're going to be prepared by this conference,” NHS coach Michael Neal said, “and everyone will be prepared for whenever tournament time comes just because of playing each other and beating up on each other.”
That level of competition gives Hamilton confidence his team will be equipped to come out of the area consolation round.
Though, the T-Wolves, like many, can’t afford to look any games ahead.
“We've played a tough schedule and so to be where we're at, I felt really good about where we were [entering the postseason],” Hamilton said.
“So, we really have had a good season collectively. I feel like we just got to find a way to one game at a time.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
