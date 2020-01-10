OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman North fired off three solid quarters to seriously jeopardize Midwest City’s undefeated record Friday night.
North junior Caelin Hearne spearheaded the upset attempt with 28 points, helping the T-Wolves go up 43-42 at one point in the second half. The game unraveled, however, with a one-sided fourth period that favored the Bombers.
Midwest City scored 32 points to North’s 18 in the final eight minutes to win 79-60 in the McGuinness Classic semifinals.
Too many Timberwolf turnovers turned into points at the other end for Midwest City (7-0), which boasts an athletic lineup that can push the pace.
“The worst part about it is, is that they weren't forced,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “They weren't taking the ball from us. We're just throwing the ball carelessly across the court, throwing the ball soft across the court and they were running through getting tips and deflections.”
McCoy was still pleased with the first 24 minutes his team put together against Class 6A’s fourth-ranked team.
Offense was difficult to come by for North, which was forced to climb out of a 19-13 hole after one quarter.
Midwest City sophomore Kevin Overton scored nine of his team’s points in the opening period, including a pair of threes.
The 12th-ranked T-Wolves (6-3) found life through Hearne, who attacked the paint and scored six first-quarter points.
“He’s been a stud the past three games,” McCoy said. “He’s figuring it out.”
Hearne and North continued to take advantage of Midwest City inside as the Bombers’ offense cooled in the second quarter.
The T-Wolves started the second period on a 5-0 run — all of which came from sophomore Duncan Parham, who finished with nine points.
Midwest City was held scoreless for almost the first five minutes of the second quarter but a late three from Overton put the Bombers ahead after Hearne nailed a triple to tie the game on the previous possession.
North extended its attack into the third quarter, taking its first lead of the night with 5:12 left in the third on a Reid Rasnic bucket.
Midwest City forced two late turnovers, though, late in the period to take a 47-42 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bombers gradually poured it on North, which saw its upset bid quickly evaporate.
“I was very proud of the fact that we played three solid quarters with a really good team in this state,” McCoy said. “But we just got to continue to try and develop and get better and figure out who can handle situations and who can't.”
North will play Choctaw in the McGuinness Classic third-place game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
