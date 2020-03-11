High school basketball: Moore girls make long-awaited return to state tournament

Moore made it back to Class 6A's area round last week with a chance to advance to the state tournament with just one win.
Last year, the Lions had an identical opportunity they let slip away with back-to-back losses in the area round that cut their season short of a state berth.
So leading up to Moore’s clash with Choctaw last Thursday, the Lions coaches pressed their players all week on what could’ve been last season.
“This is unfinished business time,” Moore coach Brent Hodges told his players.
The Lions responded by beating No. 4 Choctaw 72-46, landing their first state-tournament berth in over 20 years.
The win sets up Moore and Sapulpa for a 3:30 p.m. clash at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center in Tulsa today. The winner advances to Friday's state semifinals, where the victor of Norman High and Edmond North awaits.
Getting to this point isn’t just on the backs of this current roster.
Ending Moore’s two-decade-long state-tournament drought begins with the players Hodges inherited when he took over the program.
“It's not just these kids that have put in the work,” Hodges said. “It's those kids five years ago that when we started here. They changed the culture and they changed the name of Moore Lions basketball.
“... It's all those kids that have been here before and have put so much heart and passion and work into this program. And it's finally starting to pay off.”
The next step for the Lions is ending its state-championship drought.
Moore has won three state titles in its history. The first in 1978, the second in '82 and its last in '89.
Moore junior Aaliyah Moore, who scored a team-best 24 points against Choctaw last week, lit up as she talked about the possibility of holding up Class 6A’s coveted gold ball.
And if the Lions competed like they did against the Yellowjackets, they might just do it this weekend.
“They stayed locked in [against Choctaw] until I took them out and we were up 25 and you could tell they were just locked in from the whole way,” he said.
“And if we do that, sky's the limit for us.”
— Joe Buettner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.